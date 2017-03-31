The best of Google Earth for March 2017

3D Imagery

A large batch of 3D imagery was added to Google Earth around March 21st. We had a look at a 3D image of Trumps aircraft spotted in Florida.

Street View

Street View was added to Tunisia and a Vunuatuan Volcano.

Imagery Updates

We had a look at a number of events captured in Google Earth imagery including:

* A tailings dam collapse in China

* The Gatlinburg Tenesee Wildfire

* A collaped bridge in India

* Landslides in Kyrgyzstan

* The Australian Open and the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

* A plane crash, aderailed train and a fireworks explosion

We had a look at the enormous volume (petabytes) of imagery being produced by the various imagery providers. Adding to the growth of the imagery, ESA’s Sentinel-2B satellite was successfully launched on March 7th. To help make sense of it all, satellite imaging company Planet released a new version of their Explorer tool which now includes an ‘historical imagery’ feature. Also, Decartes Labs released an imagery search engine capable of finding imagery using pattern matching.

Google Earth Tour Builder

We have started a series developing a Tour Builder for Google Earth:

Part 1: Circling

Part 2: Arcs

Part 3: Labelling

Canals

We had a look at a number of different canal systems:

A water transfer canal project in Brazil

The Suez Canal expansion project

The Panama Canal expansion project

