Google Earth Tour builder: Part 1 – Circling

Google Earth has the ability to display very sophisticated tours. However, this capability is underutilised. The reason for this is simple, there is a lack of good tools for creating tours, which means that it takes quite a lot of effort and technical know-how to create good tours. We plan to try and correct this by creating some tools to make tour creation easier.

For some examples of what is possible with tours we highly recommend having a look at the various tours created by Steven Ho.

Today, we are starting with the most basic type of tour: viewing a set of places in sequence. To use it, simply create a set of placemarks, save them as a KML file, upload the KML file below, then click the ‘Create tour’ button. The resulting tour should fly from placemark to placemark circling each placemark once.

Time between placemarks:

Time circling placemark:

Create Tour

We intend to add more features over time, including customising each stop, better flying between placemarks and more.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.