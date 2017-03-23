Google Earth imagery updates – Sport

Although the majority of sights we look at in Google Earth imagery are natural disasters or man made disasters, today we are having a look at a couple of sporting events. These are not coincidence, DigitalGlobe intentionally captured the imagery as part of its FirstLook program.

Australia Open

The Australia Open tennis tournament was held in Melbourne, Australia in January.



The image resolution is not good enough to see players on the courts, but we can see the crowds in the stands.



A number of different courts are in use in the image.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The 2016 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix was held on November 27th, 2016. The most interesting aspect of this event is the mode of transport used by the spectators. The car parks are nearly empty, but the harbour is packed with yachts and two helicopters can be seen.



Some cars can be seen on the track, but we can’t tell whether this is during the actual race.

There is also an image of Río Cuarto, Argentina, which was captured on January 14th, 2017, in relation to the Dakar Rally, but we were unable to find anything in it in relation to the Rally.

To find the locations mentioned in this post download this KML file .

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.