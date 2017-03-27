Google Earth Tour builder: Part 2 – Arcs between locations

This is part 2 of a series where we gradually create a Google Earth Tour builder tool. We started last week with a tool that took a set of placemarks and created a tour that circles each placemark. The problem was the transition between placemarks just relied on Google Earth’s ‘fly to’ feature and wasn’t very nice at all. So today, we are adding an arcing flight between placemarks and more customization to the circling feature.

We get the view distance (range, in metres) and view angle (tilt) from the placemark.

Be sure to let us know in the comments if you find any bugs and any suggestions for further improvement / extra features.

Create Tour

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.