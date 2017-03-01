The Gatlinburg, Tennessee wildfire in Google Earth

Google has recently added some imagery relating to wildfires in the south eastern United States.

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The Great Smoky Mountain wildfires of late November, 2016 was a group of wildfires that affected a number of towns near the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in eastern Tennessee. According to Wikipedia, the fires have claimed at least 14 lives, injured 134, and are one the largest natural disasters in the history of Tennessee. There is a DigitalGlobe false colour image mostly covering the town of Gatlinburg, Tennessee, but we can also see the outskirts of Pigeon Forge, which was affected by the fire as well.



Some burnt houses in Gatlinburg, Tennessee



The outskirts of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, showing houses destroyed by the fires.

North Carolina wildfires

Nearby, in North Carolina, there were also a number of wildfires in November. There is a DigitalGlobe image showing two fires burning near Lake Lure, North Carolina.

According to this article about 1000 people were ordered to evacuate Chimney Rock – a small town near the centre of the above image.

Find the above locations in Google Earth with this KML file . We have also marked the extent of the imagery and the extent of the Gatlinburg fire (as seen in the imagery).

