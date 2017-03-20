Street View comes to Tunisia and a Vanuatuan volcano

Google has recently added Street View for Tunisia and the island of Ambrym, Vanuatu.

Tunisia

Tunisia has some interesting architecture, including mosques, churches and even ancient Roman ruins.



Mosquée Malek Ibn Anas de Carthage. See it in Google Maps



Cathedral of St Vincent de Paul Évêque de Tunis.See it in Google Maps



The Amphitheatre of El Jem. See it in Google Maps

The blue outlines for Tunisia are not yet visible in Google Earth, but the Street View is accessible. Still, it is much easier to explore with Google Maps.

Volcano on Ambrym, Vanuatu

Ambrym is a volcanic island in the archipelago of Vanuatu that features one of the largest boiling lava lakes in the world. Google recently visited it with the Street View Trekker. Read more about it here.



One of the lava lakes. See it in Google Maps



Camped right next to an active volcano! See it in Google Maps



The blue outlines for Vanuatu are not yet visible in Google Earth, and it doesn’t appear to be possible to access the Vanuatu Street View via Google Earth at present. So use Google Maps instead.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.