A bridge collapse in India

In early August, 2016, a bridge over the river River Savitri in India collapsed, plunging several cars and two buses into the river which was swollen with floods at the time.

We have been keeping an eye on the location because DigitalGlobe had listed it as a target for their ‘FirstLook’ program. It would appear that if DigitalGlobe did capture imagery of it, it hasn’t yet made its way into Google Earth. However, there is now an image from CNES/Astrium dated November 25th, 2016 which shows the collapsed bridge:

Before and after showing the collapsed bridge. The top bridge in the image is apparently newer and was not affected.

We also noticed a vehicle in the river in an earlier image. It doesn’t look like it is fording the river, but rather has backed into the water for some reason:

Find the location of the above bridge in Google Earth with this KML file.

