Google Earth Imagery – Tailings Dam Collapse

On 8th August, 2016, a containing dam failed at the Xiangjiang Wanji Aluminium plant in Luoyang, Henan Province in China. About about 2 million cubic meters of red mud was released spreading out over 2 kilometres burying parts of a village in the process. Luckily, according to this article, no one was killed or injured.

Before and after of the mudslide.

Before and after closeup of some of the houses that were buried .

Find the location in Google Earth with this KML file .

We learned about the above disaster via the Landslide Blog.

Similar stories we have covered in the past include another tailings dam failure in Brazil – the Bento Rodrigues disaster, the collapse of a dam containing construction waste in Shenzhen, China, and a major landslide in the Bingham Canyon mine in the US.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.