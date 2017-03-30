Google Earth 3D imagery progress

Google has recently released a new batch of 3D imagery. The last major release was in early February. Thank you to all the GEB readers that contribute by finding new areas and drawing outlines. Below is a chart showing the areas in square kilometres released over time. It does not include all of the recent March batch as only some of the outlines have been drawn so far.

To see the area covered by 3D in Google Earth download our KML map .

Keep in mind that the above areas do not include updated regions. These can be difficult to identify so we do not track them. The general trend is a decline in new area covered. We believe that this is partly a reflection of the fact that most of the large population centres in countries where Google is releasing 3D imagery have already been covered. It is likely that Google still releases approximately the same area of 3D imagery each month, but much of it is now updates, not new areas.

The largest single area at 19,500 square kilometres is now the New York City region. It includes parts of five different states and is more than double the area of the second largest region (San Francisco at 7,800 sq km).



Thank you to GEB reader Ryan for pointing us to Trump’s aircraft captured in 3D in one of the latest 3D releases in Florida:



It is parked not far from Mar-a-Largo, owned by Trump and which he now refers to as his Southern White House. We were unable to date the 3D imagery as there is not much aerial imagery in that location to compare it with. Trump now uses Airforce One, which we have also looked at in 3D. Find it in Google Earth with this KML file .

