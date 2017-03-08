Sentinel 2B successfully launched

On March 7th, 2017, Arianespace, on behalf of the European Space Agency (ESA) successfully launched the new earth imaging satellite Sentinel-2B. It has identical specifications to Sentinel-2A which has been operating since June 2015. The satellites have identical orbits but are positioned 180% apart which allows them to cover the earth every 5 days instead of the 10 day intervals that Sentinel-2A was achieving on its own. Read more about it here.

The Sentinel imagery is freely available to the public and can be obtained from several sources including Amazons AWS and the Google Cloud. Using the Amazon AWS source, which provides thumbnail previews, we have created special KMLs that allow you to preview the latest Sentinel imagery and create animations using the thumbnails.

Sentinel imagery is relatively low resolution at 10 m per pixel. It is still useful for very large scale phenomena. It is also used in Google Earth for the historical imagery global mosaics. The mosaics are mostly created from Landsat imagery because the Sentinel imagery only covers mid 2015 onwards. Sentinel imagery is slightly higher resolution, and now higher frequency, than Landsat imagery.

A much longer launch video can be found here.

