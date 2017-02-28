The best of Google Earth for February 2017

February saw two new countries, Ghana and Senegal, added to Street View.

A lot of new imagery was added to ‘historical imagery’ and we had a look at some of the landslides caused by the Kaikora Earthquake and wildfires in Chile. We also took another look at the extent of the Chile wildfires using Landsat and Sentinel imagery. Earlier in the month we had a look at imagery relating to cyclone NADA-16, that struck the east coast of India, imagery relating to an earthquake in Indonesia and imagery relating to the Sydney to Hobart Yacht Race.

We had a look at animations of a few open pit mines around the world.

We had a look at how DigitalGlobe is helping to combat slavery with the use of high resolution satellite imagery of fishing ships, which helps investigators analyse their behaviour and identify individual ships.

Satellite imaging company Planet set several new records, including largest number of satellites launched simultaneously and largest satellite fleet. In addition, the sale of Google’s Terra Bella to Planet was announced.

Google released some DigitalGlobe imagery of the Oroville Dam crisis.

Google Earth VR won a Lumiere award – the Century Award for VR in service of environmental enrichment.

We had a look at a message in protest of a planned high speed rail link in the UK.

We had a look at some ancient earthworks in the Amazon.

Google updated the search results box in Google Earth which fixed some long outstanding bugs.

Coming up in March:

Google announced that it will be open sourcing Google Earth Enterprise in March.

ESA will be launching imaging satellite Sentinel-2B – currently scheduled for March 6/7.

