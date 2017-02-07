Google Earth right-click menu in “Search” fixed

Back in 2014, Google updated the search results functionality in Google Earth. At the time we noted that there were two bugs introduced: the ‘get directions’ functionality didn’t work properly and the right-click menu in the search results box didn’t work. The ‘get directions’ problem was fixed fairly quickly. We recently heard that a few problems had been fixed to do with the search functionality. It would appear that the right-click menu is now working properly. We are not sure if it has been broken since 2014 as we have been using the buttons below the search box, which provide the same functionality.

The search results window works using embedded html so changes to it are done on the server and not as part of the client, so there is no need to update Google Earth for the fix to take effect.

When there was a problem with ‘get directions’ we noted that it did not occur in Google Earth version 6.2, so we decided to download that version to see what differences there were with search. We found that the search in version 6.2 currently doesn’t seem to work at all. A search either fails to show any results, or it shows a result that cannot be selected. Do any of our readers still use version 6.2? Is there a specific reason for not upgrading? Let us know in the comments.

We still don’t like the fact that the search functionality tends to be very minimal about results returned. For many searches it tends to return a single result only. Several years ago it used to return a lot more results, which was quite useful for some particular tasks. It also doesn’t seem to be fully context-sensitive for many searches. For example, if you are viewing Livingston, California and search for ‘Livingston’, it flies you to Livingston, Scotland.

