Street View comes to Ghana and Senegal

Google has recently added Street View for the countries Senegal and Ghana. Some of the imagery is as old as 2015.



Street View coverage for Ghana.



Street View coverage for Senegal.



The Great Mosque of Touba, Senegal. See in Google Maps.



Elmina Castle, Ghana. See in Google Maps

Other countries in Africa with Street View include South Africa and Botswana, which have extensive coverage. Uganda has Street View in its capital Kampala and a few parks. Kenya and Tanzania so far only have a few game parks covered.

