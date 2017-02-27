Animating Open Pit Mines with Google Earth

Recently, one of our GEB readers pointed us to a Google Earth Engine Timelapse of an open pit mine near Bełchatów, Poland. We thought it would be interesting to do animations of it and other open pit mines using Google Earth imagery.
We chose a selection from this list on Wikipedia.
Bełchatów, Poland. Coal mine.
Cerro Vanguardia, Argentina. Gold and silver mine.
Cadia, Australia. Gold and copper mine.
Letlhakane, Botswana. Diamond mine.
About Timothy Whitehead
Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.
It might be interesting to look at some now closed mines to follow their reversion to a more natural state. There are a few useful targets in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. A copper mine at White Pine was closed in the 90s, and there are several old mines of various kinds (mostly not open pit) scattered about, many of which have tailings piles, odd-colored basins, and other signs of their former presence, especially around Marquette and Republic. The history depth might not be ideal in all cases, but they could be monitored going forward. A new gold mine is proposed along the Menominee River west of Stephenson, Michigan which is also worth keeping an eye on in the future. It is possibly going to be quite extensive. In addition to mines, there are the oil sands in Alberta, around Fort MacMurray. Also site of a massive forest fire last year.