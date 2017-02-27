Animating Open Pit Mines with Google Earth

Recently, one of our GEB readers pointed us to a Google Earth Engine Timelapse of an open pit mine near Bełchatów, Poland. We thought it would be interesting to do animations of it and other open pit mines using Google Earth imagery.

We chose a selection from this list on Wikipedia.

Speed in milliseconds per image:

Bełchatów, Poland. Coal mine.



Speed in milliseconds per image:

Cerro Vanguardia, Argentina. Gold and silver mine.



Speed in milliseconds per image:

Cadia, Australia. Gold and copper mine.



Speed in milliseconds per image:

Letlhakane, Botswana. Diamond mine.



About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.