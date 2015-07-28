Google Earth Blog FAQ

Quite a lot of the emails we get at GEB blog repeat the same questions or requests, so we thought it would be a good idea to create a short FAQ for GEB covering the most common questions and requests. Firstly, it is important to point out that we are a fan-based blog writing about Google Earth-related news and content. We are not part of Google.

I am having trouble installing Google Earth. Can you help?

The most common error recently has been 1603 on Windows. This is a known problem with the online installer and indicates that Google Earth is already installed. You could try just restoring the icons with instructions from here. If that fails, and for other types of installation errors, the offline installer found here resolves the majority of problems. Finally, consider installing a different version of Google Earth from the same set of links, either an older version, or Google Earth Pro instead of Google Earth.

Please make a correction to the map.

For single corrections use the ‘report a problem’ link at the bottom right hand corner of Google Maps. Alternatively, if you are willing to put in the effort and for larger updates use Google Map Maker and make the changes yourself. As of this writing, editing in Map Maker is temporarily disabled due to abuse, but it is expected to be re-enabled in early August 2015.

When will Google update my satellite / aerial imagery or Street View?

Google get their imagery from a wide variety of sources, and due to there being so many factors involved, it is impossible to predict when and where they will do updates. Frank did an excellent article about this found here. You should also keep in mind that the imagery displayed in Google Earth might not be the most recent available, so be sure to check the ‘Historical Imagery’ feature in Google Earth. More information about this can be found here. Instructions on how to use it, can be found here. An article about why the dates displayed in Google Earth may not always be completely accurate, can be found here.

Please update my satellite / aerial imagery, Street View or 3D imagery.

We have a detailed article about this question here. In summary, Google does not take requests for imagery updates. However, it is possible to add imagery to Street View using their Photo Sphere smartphone app.

Can I buy a satellite image of a particular location and time not found in Google Earth?

If you cannot find the date you are looking for in Google Earth and you are willing to spend money, one option is to purchase the satellite imagery. However, you may find the few other dates they have will have clouds, haze, or have other issues making them unsuitable for viewing. Suppliers of satellite imagery include:

For very low resolution imagery, consider the free Landsat 8 imagery. A better choice is to contact local commercial or government aerial photographers who may have larger archives of historical imagery for you to choose and acquire.

Please unblur an image in Street View.

As far as we know this is not possible. Google blurs images for privacy reasons and the process of verifying that you are the person in the image or have the necessary authority to ask for it to be unblurred would be just too complicated.



We do not know whether Google will, on request, fix cases like this where the face detection algorithm has blurred a statue’s face unnecessarily.

