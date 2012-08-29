Google Earth A to Z: Questions

Here at Google Earth Blog we get a few questions almost every day through our contact form. We encourage you to use if it you ever have a question about any aspect of Google Earth.

With that in mind, here are a few of the most common ones we get:

Do you have imagery for August 15, 2011 at 3:50pm? My house/car/business was broken into and we want to catch the thieves?

Sadly, this is incredibly unlikely. Because of the way that Google Earth imagery works, any given area is typically only updated once every few years. The odds that they captured imagery at the precise moment you need it, along the the odds of the imagery actually capturing a detail that helps with the investigation, are very remote.

My imagery in my city is 3 years old. When will it be updated again?

The short answer is that we have no idea, as Google doesn’t release that kind of information ahead of time. We recommend that you sign up to be notified when new imagery is released in your area, and be sure to keep an eye on the “historical imagery” as it’s sometimes newer than the base imagery.

How can I get my personal information removed from Street View (license plate, etc)?

Send an email to maps-legal@google.com with your name and the location of the image in question and they’ll respond with more information. Note that in most countries Google is legally allowed to capture imagery from public locations and they already blur out faces, so there are relatively few legal situations that they’ll take action on.

Information about my street/business/park/etc is missing or outdated.

Head into Google Maps, right-click on the area in questions and choose “report a problem”. Once the data has been corrected in Google Maps, it will propagate over to Google Earth soon after. Here is more information about the problem reporting process.

How can I get a live streaming view of Google Earth?

In short, you can’t. Despite what you see in movies like “Men in Black”, the government can’t either. While it seems likely that we’ll have a live-streaming Google Earth in the coming decades, the technology simply isn’t there yet. Not only would you need thousands of additional satellites capturing imagery (and the corresponding servers on the ground to process it in real-time), but there are also images with daylight, weather, angles, etc. Beyond that, I’m sure we’ll see issues with privacy begin to arise as well.

We again refer you to the “about Google Earth imagery” post to see how complex it is to add imagery to Google Earth. Having to cover all 57.5 million square miles of earth in real-time will be quite a challenge, but one that I know engineers are looking forward to tackling.

Be sure to check out the full basics section for more answers, don’t hesitate to ask if you have other questions.

