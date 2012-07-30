Google Earth A to Z: Latitude/Longitude and Layers

Latitude/Longitude

The core of what makes Google Earth possible is the Latitude/Longitude system on Earth. Latitude and Longitude make it possible to reference a precise point on earth by simply showing a pair of numbers. For example, the Google headquarters in Mountain View, California is located at 37.422°N 122.084°W. Enter that into the Google Earth search box and you’ll fly directly there.

Google Earth allows you to display the current lat/lon in a variety of ways. The format shown above is known as “decimal degrees” and you’re given a few other choices such as Universal Transverse Mercator.

Google’s KML system simply uses decimal coordinates, as these don’t require a cardinal direction with each one. Continuing with the example of the Google headquarters, their coordinates are simply -122.084,37.422, which makes KML management much easier.

To see the latitude and longitude lines in Google Earth, simply pull down the [View] menu at the top of the screen and select “grid”, which will look something like this:



About Mickey Mellen Mickey has been using Google Earth since it was released in 2005, and has created a variety of geo-related sites including Google Earth Hacks. He runs a web design firm in Marietta, GA, where he lives with his wife and two kids.

