Google adds great new feature to Google Earth Pro 7.3.2

Yesterday Google released a new version of Google Earth Pro (for the Desktop version of Google Earth – not mobile) version 7.3.2. I’ve copied the highlights from their announcement post at the Google Earth and Maps forum down below. The new version addresses a number of issues with different platforms and features, but the most significant news is that Google has finally addressed a long-needed feature for manipulating places content in the sidebar. This has probably been the most frequently wanted feature by power users of Google Earth since it was first released. Yes, Google has finally implemented the ability to multi-select places content and drag and drop to different folders, or delete a multi-selected area. See screenshot of dragging and dropping items from one folder to another below:

You can get the new version now by going to the Google Earth Pro for Desktop download page. Google will be automatically updating users who already have Google Earth Pro installed (if you allowed that during your installation).

It is good to see Google continuing to support Google Earth Pro on the desktop. Especially since the desktop version has far more features and performance capabilities verses the new web and mobile versions which has most of Google’s development focus these days.

Here are the release notes from the post:

What’s New In Google Earth Pro 7.3.2

Changes

Here are highlights of the fixes, changes and improvements we’ve made for this release of Google Earth Pro.

Places panel: multiple-item selection, moving, deletion; performance improvements.

Network security updates and fixes; improved certificate support.

CSV import improvements: support older Mac file formats, multi-line text fields.

Ground overlay editor: fix glitchy rotation, rotation handle positioning.

Print preview: fixed mouse-wheel zooming, display refresh problems.

International languages: fix missing translations, keyboard shortcuts, UI elements.

Tables tool: improved stability, layout, data synchronization.

Tour Guide is hidden by default, reflecting Earth Pro use case.

Windows: allow Earth to run concurrently in multiple user sessions.

Windows: improved appearance on high-resolution monitors.

Windows 64-bit fixes: joystick support; crash when hiding 3D buildings; COM application (e.g. Garmin BaseCamp) interface.

The announcement post also includes some notes that 32-bit versions of Google Earth will be automatically updated to 64-bit unless you specifically download the version you want on the provided link.

About Frank Taylor Frank Taylor started the Google Earth Blog in July, 2005 shortly after Google Earth was first released. He has worked with 3D computer graphics and VR for many years and was very impressed with this exciting product. Frank completed a 5.5 year circumnavigation of the earth by sailboat in June 2015 which you can read about at Tahina Expedition, and is a licensed pilot, backpacker, diver, and photographer.