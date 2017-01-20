New Google Earth Version 7.1.8.3036

January 20, 2017

Thank you to GEB reader André for letting us know that Google has just updated Google Earth to version 7.1.8.3036. It is a minor bugfix update but does indicate Google’s continued dedication to Google Earth.

The main thing you will notice is a slightly more modern look to the menus and other interface features. The placemark list, for example now has ‘twisties’ instead of plus/minus symbols.

One of the notable bug fixes is the Feedback option in Windows (found under Help->Send Feedback). Hopefully this means they are going to be more active in listening to suggestions and bug reports.

An interesting addition is a couple of buttons to make it easier to add images to placemarks:

Official release notes

What’s New In Google Earth 7.1.8.3036 (from the release announcement).

Bugs Fixed

  • Various security issues
  • Some files missing from saved KMZs
  • Crash in View in Maps if user logged in
  • License-related problems with Earth Pro
  • Incorrectly-localized user interface elements
  • Settings/Preferences dialog unexpected behavior
  • Windows: View in Maps frozen
  • Windows: Feedback tool broken
  • Windows: program hangs when saving search results
  • Windows: installer doesn’t clean up files
  • Mac: crash running on OS X 10.6
  • Mac: installer conflicts between different Earth variants
  • Linux (Debian): search crash
  • Linux: installer not installing needed libraries
  • Linux: spurious network warning messages
  • Linux: crash viewing Moon landmarks

Changes

  • Image picker for placemark editing
  • Remove Earth Pro “upsell” links
  • Browser Plugin (bundled and standalone) discontinued
  • High-detail terrain enabled by default
  • Windows: Qt application library upgraded
  • Linux: Earth Pro now available
  • Linux: installers now signed

Known Issues

  • Tour guide, overlays sometimes overlap Startup Tips, About dialogs
  • Windows (7): Installer drawing issues
  • Linux: Earth Pro: Movie Maker, some GPS features not available
  • Linux: Earth Pro: Import dialogs sometimes slow/laggy

About Timothy Whitehead

Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.

Filed Under: Google Earth News, Site News Tagged With: 13 Comments


Comments

  1. Renato Wisocki Jr says:
    January 20, 2017 at 8:15 am

    What about SteamVR Google Earth? Still no option for search or dtreet view

    Reply
  2. David Timpe says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:08 am

    I’m having a hard time getting into street view. It keeps going to ground-level view. I only managed to change to street view once.

    Reply
    • David Timpe says:
      January 22, 2017 at 10:51 pm

      I had a Windows crash after posting this, and since the restart, GE has been going into and out of street view normally. Not sure if that’s connected, but nothing unusual is happening now.

      Reply
  3. David Timpe says:
    January 20, 2017 at 11:11 am

    Also, still no historical street view. Have to go to maps for that.

    Reply
  4. J says:
    January 20, 2017 at 5:23 pm

    Is this for Mac too? Because I download from their website and installed it and I still have the same version i had….

    Reply
  5. Sam says:
    January 21, 2017 at 6:19 am

    Dumb question, but how do I update to the latest version?
    Or should i just uninstall Google Earth, and download new version on their website, and install?

    Reply
  6. garrincha says:
    January 25, 2017 at 10:51 am

    Funny that the Feedback feature is still not working…

    It allows you to write the comment, get the screenshot and when you get to the last screen to send the information it fails…..

    Hopefully someone from Google reads this and can fix it so I can leave my super important feedback on WMS services 🙂

    Reply
  7. balachandert says:
    January 31, 2017 at 5:51 am

    Same old 404 page for Pro Linux version while browsing from India. Able to download the file though, using Opera browser’s built-in VPN. Fingers crossed about its functioning!

    Reply
  8. Karsten Ehlers says:
    February 3, 2017 at 5:53 pm

    I have an issue (bug?) with the new version.
    When opening a “point” (sorry I do not know the correct expression), the type font is now very small, and changed to Times New Roman (previously Arial or similar). It is badly readable and too small, this new type font.
    Any chance to change to the old typefont?

    Reply
  9. Xav says:
    February 8, 2017 at 9:35 am

    I have a crash on closing pdf file in the internal browser (Google Earth 7.1.8.3036).

    Reply
    • Pazz says:
      March 21, 2017 at 1:01 am

      I also have multiple machines with Google Earth crashing after closing linked pdf files in default browsers ( in my case Firefox) (Google Earth 7.1.8.3036). … It’s a “very significant” problem if you are accessing PDF data on a “globe” … may need to roll back to a previous version !!

      Reply

Leave a Reply