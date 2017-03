View the recently discovered animal-shaped mounds in Peru

The University of Missouri’s Dr. Robert Benfer has discovered various earth-formed animal shapes in Peru, including an orca, duck, giant condor and a puma monster. GEB reader ‘Jorge’ has located the area in Google Earth so you can explore it for yourself.



The mounds are thought to be more than 4000 years old and are drawing comparisons to the Nazca lines . Similar to Nazca and many other recent finds, this discovery was only possible thanks to the aerial vantage point that is offered by Google Earth.For more, you can check out the full story on Sci-News or open up this KML file to explore the area in Google Earth.