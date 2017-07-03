US flags for the 4th of July

Tomorrow, the 4th of July, is Independence Day in the United States. So, we thought we would try and find some examples of large US flags visible in Google Earth. It turned out to be remarkably difficult given that Americans love their flag and display it as often as possible.

The best examples of flags designed for viewing from above are on commercial buildings:



Legendary Marine, Destin, Florida.



Lamons Gasket Company, Houston, Texas.

Laredo National Bank in Laredo, Texas is said to have the tallest flag pole in the US at 308 feet and flying a 100 x 50 foot flag. Unfortunately the flag itself can only be seen in older imagery which isn’t very good resolution.



Laredo National Bank, Laredo, Texas.

The largest flag ever made is The Superflag at 255 x 505 feet. It was created by Thomas “Ski” Demski in 1992. He passed away in 2002 but you can still rent The Superflag and smaller versions from the company he created. We were unable to find the flag in Google Earth imagery, but did find his home named ‘the Pole’ where he originally flew it.



‘The Pole’, Long Beach, California. We believe the three dots of color on the neighbors roofs are imagery artifacts.

For the above locations, some other flags and locations of famous or record setting flags, patriotic messages and more, download this KML file .

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.