Google Earth Pro 7.3.1 Released

Last night Google released a new version of the desktop version of Google Earth Pro version 7.3.1 (which is free despite the confusing “Pro” name). You can download this at the download page found here: www.google.com/earth/desktop/
This new version 7.3.1 represents some significant work by Google to add “bug fixes, performance and feature improvements, and security upgrades.” – as seen in the announcement post in the Google Earth help forum here.
I am showing the full release notes below, but I want to explain some things about this version to those of you who might be confused about the different versions of Google Earth out there:
There are two distinct versions of Google Earth currently: Google Earth Pro (for desktop OSes: Windows 7+, Mac OS 10.8+, and Linux) and Google Earth for Chrome and Mobile (web-based and Android/IOS). The web/mobile version is a new partial re-write of the original Google Earth software, but is much more limited in many ways – in particular because you can’t create content with it for placing on the Earth (read review of its release last April). The desktop version, Google Earth Pro, on the other hand has all the features for creating content derived from the last 13+ years of development on Google Earth, and provides you with a wealth of built-in layers and content, as well as many ways to view content (as documented on this blog since 2005). Eventually, Google says they plan to incorporate more features in the web/mobile version. But, until then, they plan to continue to support the more powerful desktop version of Google Earth Pro. [UPDATE: I should have said “three distinct versions“, because there is also Google Earth VR. But, only a small segment of population have access to high-end VR devices which can run it (Rift, Vive, and the new Windows VR devices).]
Since the web/mobile version is a long way from replacing the desktop version, it is important to thank Google for continuing to support Google Earth Pro. This new version 7.3.1 incorporates a wide range of bug fixes, security and performance enhancements, and even some new features (a condensed list is in the release notes below) for all operating systems supported. The actual fixes are too numerous (and for most too boring) to list, but Google has been listening to feedback on the help forum and fixing those which have the greatest impact. My favorite change happens to be the fix which supports higher refresh displays which run faster than 120Hz. Also, of particular note is support for Windows 64-bit version.
Release notes:
What’s New In Google Earth Pro 7.3.1
Here are a few highlights of the many fixes, changes and improvements we’ve made for this release of Google Earth Pro.
Changes
- Windows 64-bit: 64-bit application
- Windows: support for SSL client authentication with secure servers
- Windows: stability improvements in DirectX mode
- Linux: added support for printing, embedded video and sounds
- Performance improvements with large KML files
- Improved support for secure connections and handling of certificate errors
- Polygons spanning the antimeridian no longer sometimes disappear
- CSV import tool user interface fixes and better Unicode support
- Repair Tool improvements
- Elevation Profile tool measurements are now more consistent
- Better translations throughout the user interface
- GPS device live mode functionality restored
- Fixed incompatibility with high-refresh-rate displays
Known Issues
- Windows: upgrading from 32 to 64-bit application resets cache
- “Tables” tool user interface, stability problems
Does the already installed Pro automatically update itself to the new version or must it be uninstalled and the new version be installed?
It depends on if you selected the auto-update feature during installation.
What difference between Google Earth Pro and Google Map?
Any reason to switch from Google Map to Google Earth Pro?
Google Earth is an entirely different application providing 3D representation of the Earth and a vast array of layers of content from both Google and hundreds of other sources via the KML/KMZ file type. You can learn more by reading this blog, or watching a variety of YouTube videos about Google Earth.
Is this version built for Linux Mint 17+?
Ed – KB8QEU
If it meets the criteria and you have the necessary graphics drivers it may run on it. But, you can probably ask in the Google Earth and Maps help forum (do a search).
The last update was so horrible I went back to 7.1. I’m waiting to see if they actually fixed anything. The last update was a bloody nightmare.
This should probably good than the previous one….finger crossed
Thank you. Research more on my end.
Seven Three
Ed – KB8QEU
Does the one I already have installed automatically update or do I need to uninstall the old version and then install the new version???
If you had auto-update turned on for your install, it will eventually update. However, if you want to try now, simply download the latest version and install (you don’t have to do an uninstall/install process.
I posted a bug report on 7.3.1.4505 on the forums. It seems to have disappeared?
Bug is “When Elevation Exaggeration (EE) is set below 1.00, relative to ground placemarks are displayed at absolute rather than relative heights”
The effect is that a placemark located 40m relative to ground at a location that is 40m above sea level will appear at 80m absolute height if EE=1 and at 40m absolute if EE=0.999999. That is wrong!
This bug has been there since at least version 4.3. I have complained at every version!
It is annoying because doing fly throughs on steep country needs a reduced EE. But if EE is set below 1 relative to ground icons disappear below ground.
I believe this was a known bug that was supposedly addressed by the new version. Not sure why your post would have disappeared. Try posting again so the development team can re-test their supposed fix.