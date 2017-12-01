Most Popular Stories About Google Earth 2017

Although this blog has stopped regular blog postings, Google Earth still has a legacy of amazing stories and content. This post summarizes some of the most popular content found by our readers during the year of 2017.
The top 5 most popular posts (from any year) on Google Earth Blog during 2017:
- Secret Mars Base Found in Google Maps/Mars – Google’s April Fools joke for 2017.
- Google Earth Live – proving that a lot of people think Google Earth has live imagery. This 2012 blog post still is a top find in searches. Read this for why Google Earth imagery isn’t live.
- How often is Google Earth imagery updated in the continental US
- Maintaining a map of 3D City areas in Google Earth
- Google Earth Historical Imagery – This 2009 article is a popular search result about one of GE’s most powerful features. Sadly, historical imagery can only be viewed with the desktop version.
The top 5 most popular posts from 2017:
- Secret Mars Base Found in Google Maps/Mars – This one makes this list too.
- New Google Earth Web Version Available Now – Announcement of new web version of Google Earth back in April. Read my review for more in-depth impressions.
- Google Earth imagery update outlines 2016 – Timothy Whitehead maintained a great archive of all the 3D City locations for Google Earth. Unfortunately, Google stopped supporting features he used to create it, and Google still isn’t providing information about the data themselves. It still is very popular and useful.
- New Google Earth version – showing that the desktop version of GE is still very popular.
- Wishlist for Google Earth 2017 – Timothy wrote an insightful list of technical wishes for Google to implement for Google Earth in 2017 last January. Unfortunately, Google has done a poor job of granting the wishes with only a couple having been partially met.
