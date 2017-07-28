Pictures from the ISS: Photos by Thomas Pesquet in Google Earth

We recently came across a site called “Thomas Pesquet in Google Earth”. It features a KML file that includes over 620 photographs of Earth form the International Space Station (ISS) by French astronaut Thomas Pesquet that were shared through social media. The site and KML were created by Jean-Daniel Cesaro who has painstakingly geolocated them and put them in placemarks in Google Earth.

The photos range from relatively close up shots to sweeping vistas and night time photos. The site is in French, but the KML file is easy to find, so head on over there and download it.



Houston Texas.



The Soyuz Capsule seen over Southern Africa.



Aurora over North America.

To explore the inside of the ISS, see the recently released Street View.

