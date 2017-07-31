This Google Earth Fan Site Ending Daily Blog Posts Starting Today

This is a post I have been reluctant to write. I started this blog 12 years ago to bring news and share enthusiasm about one of the best software applications, and datasets, I have ever seen. Still to this day, I am amazed when I use Google Earth and the incredible wealth of data that Google has shared with everyone for free. I am going to start this post with a short statement and explain what our readers should expect. In a more lengthy background dialogue below, I try to tactfully describe what has lead me to this action. This decision was reached after a few months of consideration.
Announcement
I have decided, after a dozen years of publishing this blog, it is time for me to stop. As a fan, writer, and publisher, I really care about the Google Earth product, and our readers. But as a person, I need to focus my life on other things. It’s possible, if Google produces something really notable, I will write another post or two about amazing things of Google Earth. But, I will not resume daily posts. I plan to continue running the GEB server because many of the thousands of posts are found useful by Google Earth’s millions of world-wide users.
I will be directing readers to communicate with Google’s online help forums to try and obtain answers to questions. For a while, I will try and address some of the many comments and questions we get on the blog. But, those will stop soon. I will continue to respond to long-time GEB readers and friends by E-mail for a while as well.
I want to give special thanks to Mickey Mellen who took over writing this blog from 2009 when I left to sail around the world, and to Timothy Whitehead who took over in late-2014 when Mickey had to focus on other business. They both worked hard to maintain the Google Earth Blog purpose and style, and I greatly appreciate their efforts. We hope the readers of this blog enjoyed what we produced, and the help we gave in E-mails and comments, as much as we enjoyed doing them.
It’s been an amazing 12 years. I hope Google Earth, or superior successors, will continue for a long time to come.
Background Explanation
A lot has changed at Google in the 12 years this blog has been documenting Google Earth’s evolution. Many of those changes were good – the Google Maps and Earth division staff grew significantly, and new features like Panoramio photos, Street View, Google Earth Outreach, Google Mars, Moon, Ocean, and countless other features and layers were added to the product.
But, in recent years, Google Earth development languished. Staff was reduced, and during the last three years all of the top staff who were involved with its original creation have left (John Hanke left Google with Niantic – which created Ingress and Pokemon Go, Brian McClendon left to join Uber, and Michael Jones left to be involved with tech startups and investment groups). I enjoyed greatly working with these guys, and they were very supportive of Google Earth Blog and my efforts to document the enthusiasm of all things Google Earth. They were all peers of mine in the computer graphics and Internet development fields in the decades past. But, there were many concerns when they left.
I tested most versions of Google Earth over the 12 years, and gave many suggestions from both myself, and GEB readers. Google often listened and implemented many of the requests. Fortunately, a little over two years ago an effort to revive development efforts at Google for Google Earth was made, and a next generation version began development with a smaller staff.
Google as a corporation has changed, and, as often happens with publicly traded companies, their priorities with how they manage their products and relations with outside parties has changed. While they still cater to the big online and traditional news sources and pubications, their attention seems to have shifted away from standalone fan sites like GEB. Our blog is not the only fan site that has experienced this. Blogs like Google Maps Mania, for example, changed their focus and became just “Maps Mania” – a multi-product online mapping focused blog instead several years ago.
As Google eliminated most of the software developer hooks into Google Earth, most of the mapping developers have stopped, or greatly reduced, efforts related to Google Earth as a tool. The elimination early this year of support for the Google Earth plugin was the nail in the GE developer coffin – at least for now. The Google Earth Community forums, which once thrived with over a million members, has also dwindled in activity. It was the home of the biggest fans of Google Earth.
The new Chrome-based/and mobile app, version 9 of Google Earth, is the basis of the next generation future from Google. It was released in late April of this year. The new development team, headed by long-time Google Earth developer Sean Askay, has grand plans to implement many of the basic capabilities of the classic pre-version-9 Google Earth applications. As a first release, it shows great promise in terms of graphics performance and its ability to run well in the browser or on a mobile device. But, the web and mobile app version 9 only supports a subset of the Google Earth content, and is missing many of its better features. But, Google has committed to continuing support for the older version while they work on implementing more capabilities in the new generation. They have even recently added some nice tweaks to how the desktop graphics perform on version 7.3 of Google Earth. However, they demoted the better, desktop version, of GE to a link called “older versions” with the release of the first version 9 on the Google Earth official web home page.
In recent months, the new version 9 development team has presumably listened to feedback from GEB and its readers and either implemented, or indicated they will address, some of the requests and suggestions. But, responsiveness and feedback has mostly been slower and more cryptic compared to the past. Much feedback went without reply. In part, I think due to smaller staff, but also I think because Google has changed as a corporation and how it communicates publicly, and even privately, with testers. Their priorities with dealing with the public, and fans of their product, have changed. So much so, that the fun and joy of dealing with Google has disappeared. At least for me.
I realize all too well that many of the people who were die-hard fans of Google Earth 10 years ago, are no longer the fans of the product they once were. Many people have told me they can’t believe I have held on so long. As a long time entrepreneur, former CEO of multiple companies, captain of the seas and air, I am more persistent than most. Believe me, you have no idea. I have tried extremely hard to keep Google supporting Google Earth and its fans over the years.
In a rare occurrence in my life: I give up.
Maybe Google will one day again realize that their fans are important to the longevity of their products.
But, now that I’ve reached this decision, I want to turn my eyes to more optimistic pursuits for myself.
About Frank Taylor
Frank Taylor started the Google Earth Blog in July, 2005 shortly after Google Earth was first released. He has worked with 3D computer graphics and VR for many years and was very impressed with this exciting product. Frank completed a 5.5 year circumnavigation of the earth by sailboat in June 2015 which you can read about at Tahina Expedition, and is a licensed pilot, backpacker, diver, and photographer.
So long, and thanks for all the fish!
Thank you for the great work you’ve done and the great posts you published for all these years
As a long term fan of this blog, it is a very sad day for me. but every one has their limit. thank you Frank and everyone else who have contributed. I wish you all the best in life.
Very sad indeed. I and others use Google Earth as our main Fire Mapping Platform and 7.3 release was a bomb and we stayed with 7.1. Will miss the posts on this blog as I shared them daily to one of my Facebook Groups. Thank you for all you have done over the years.
Sad news 🙁 Same an GE as webb app 🙁 I wish you all the best.
I’m amazed you actually managed to produce daily content. 🙂 Plenty of blogs can’t or don’t even try. Scaling back that effort is totally understandable.
It isn’t just that “fans” of a product such as GE are an asset to the company, and that there is not only communication and also a degree of trust necessary to keep them – the trust that the tool, the software product called “Google Earth” won’t go away or get altered or have its direction changed. It’s also that, should Google decide to abandon the “old” standalone GE, and get serious about going browser-based only, they would actually be delivering a heavy blow to the multitude of crucial uses and applications it has in the real world, with dire consequences to people, science and culture, throughout the world, from first to third. Because that web-based thing running in a browser is not and will never be a valid substitute, as that is technically impossible. And there is a real danger that the suits in upper management who make the decisions and order the company direction don’t see that or don’t care about it. Maybe from their point of view they’ve created a monster there, but be that as it may, they have the responsibility towards people across the planet to keep it alive. This isn’t just some toy.
Abandoning the “old” GE would be as if they’d decide to shut down the one good search engine in the world and limit its deployment to smart watches and activity trackers because they think that’s “the future”, leaving people lost…
“This isn’t just some toy.”
Exactly. They don’t seem to understand the true value of Google Earth for society anymore. So many people, so much knowledge depends on it. Could it be better? Hell, yeah, I’ve got tons of ideas. Are parts of it outdated technology? Of course, if you don’t work on it, everything becomes outdated. Will a web version be better? No effing way.
Too bad an organization like Wikimedia couldn’t ever possibly have enough money to take over this product, with all the work “behind the curtain” necessary, all that technology.
Of course we don’t expect Google to do all of that for free, but there are so many ways to softly monetize Google Earth which would easily make it a sustainable platform in the future.
A really, really big thanks to you all for this blog. I remember when GE was first announced – I stayed up all night playing with it. As a geologist it has been immensely helpful both in my work and in my personal life. It is sad to see GE go the direction that it is going (Google centric, less innovation, less open source). The combination of Sketchup and GE was the pre-cursor for many AR work and maybe that is all Alphabet wanted….
GE Blog was the place I always first went for updates and info. You will be missed.
Sad to hear, but understandable with the lack of development on/for Google Earth these last couple of years. It is a tremendously important product which enables everyone to get a better understanding of this world, with no real competition.
And yet, as with many of their others products, Google doesn’t seem to have a clue what to do with it and how to bring the real value to it’s users. Google nowadays is just yet another corporate behemoth which concentrates on constantly raising prices for clicks on their ads instead of working on products and services that move the world forward. Also, the former openness has largely vanished, replaced with a closed off corporate culture.
Google Earth was once one such product. It still is important and as much as I hope that they won’t eventually shut it off to be replaced with their very basic web version or switch to completely monetize it, I’ve done a lot of work these last couple of months to replicate as much functionality as possible in my own solutions, independently from Google Earth.
So sorry to hear this Frank, I hope you continue to look in on us for the years to come. All the very best.
This is sad do hear, but the reason is understandable. I’ve been following this blog since 08.
Will the map of 3d imagery still be maintained?
It’s a pity, Frank, but not to change. All the best and many thanks from Willi1, Moderator at GLOBEZOOM, the German Google Earth Community.
For 12 years the Google Earth Blog has been an incredible source of inspiration. I can’t thank Frank, Mickey and Timothy enough both for their incredible work on GEB and for the personal support they’ve given me over the years.
I can’t believe that the Google Earth Blog won’t be a part of my daily life any more. 🙁