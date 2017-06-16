Street View comes to Malta and greater coverage in South Korea

Thank you to GEB reader Adino for letting us know that the island nation of Malta is the latest country to get Street View. We also discovered that South Korea has also received expanded coverage.



Street View coverage, Malta.



Maltese buildings are various shades of beige and ornate balconies are popular. See in Google Maps



St. Paul’s Catacombs, an underground network of burial chambers dating from the fourth to the ninth centuries AD. See in Google Maps.



Street View coverage, South Korea.

Previously, South Korea only had coverage around Seoul and Busan.



Traditional Korean architecture. See in Google Maps.

