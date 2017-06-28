The Millennium Falcon in Google Earth

We recently came across an article about an interesting find in Google Earth imagery. At Longcross Studios in Surrey, England, the Millennium Falcon of Star Wars fame can be seen. It is hidden behind barriers but they omitted to cover the top.



Millennium Falcon, at Longcross Studios in Surrey, England.

The Millennium Falcon above was used in the filming of the latest Star Wars movie Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The filming took place in 2016 before the above image was captured, and at that time the Millennium Falcon was part of a much more elaborate set that can be seen here.

The original, used in earlier movies, was apparently built at Pembroke Dock in Wales then transported to Elstree Studios in Hertfordshire. A couple of other versions of the Millennium Falcon have been built for recent movies at Greenham Common, UK, for Episode VII and at Malin Head in County Donegal, Ireland for Roque One. Unfortunately neither have been caught in Google Earth imagery.

Back in 2013 we had a look at a KML file with a list of locations from the earlier Star Wars movies. For a comprehensive list of locations including the most recent movies see this Wikipedia page. Unfortunately it doesn’t provide an easy way to export the locations to Google Earth.

