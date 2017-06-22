Landslide and Tsunami in Greenland

Last Saturday, on 17th June, a landslide in Greenland caused a tidal wave killing four people and injuring nine in the community of Nuugaatsiaq. Two other communities Igdlorssuit and Viaqornat were apparently affected. Read more about it on the Landslide Blog.

We thought it would be interesting to see the area in Google Earth using Sentinel-2 imagery. We downloaded the Sentinel-2 image from 19th June, 2017 and imported it into Google Earth:



The relative positions of the landslide and Nuugaatsiaq. Copernicus Sentinel data, 2017.

The distance between the landslide and the village of Nuugaatsiaq is about 30 km. Igdlorssuit is about 60km from the landslide site and Viaqornat just over 100 km.



The region as seen in Google Earth imagery.



The village of Nuugaatsiaq as seen in a DigitalGlobe image from 2012.

Here is a YouTube video showing the Tsunami arriving at Nuugaatsiaq:

To see the relevant section of the Sentinel-2 image in Google Earth, download this KML file

