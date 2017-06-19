Thank you to GEB reader Dieter van Werkum for letting us know about a Google Earth quiz maker he has created. See here for a sample of what it can produce, and the source code is on Github. He has adapted it to work with the new web based Google Earth as well as Google Earth classic.



Flyto Quiz in Google Earth classic.

The project consists of a KML file which you can modify to create your own multiple choice quiz. When the user gets the answer right, Google Earth flies you to the next placemark. The KML file contains all the instructions you need to customise it for your own quiz, although it would be helpful to know some HTML and CSS for the best results.



Flyto Quiz in Google Earth for Chrome.

It would actually serve as a useful template to start with if you are creating an ordinary tour of any kind. It can easily be adapted to have ‘previous’ and ‘next’ buttons instead of quiz answers and any content you like in the popups.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.