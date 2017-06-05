Google Earth Imagery Updates: Flooding and Factory Fire

Today we are having a look at three different floods and a factory fire.

Dominican Republic

In late April and early May, the Dominican Republic and neighbouring Haiti experienced heavy rainfall. There is a DigitalGlobe image captured on April 29th showing a region around Santo Domingo, the capital of the Domincan Republic:



Flooding to the north of Santo Domingo.

Malaysia

In January this year Malaysia experienced severe flooding, forcing 23,000 people from their homes. According to Wikipedia severe flooding is a near yearly occurrence in Malaysia. Worst affected were the north-eastern provinces Kelantan and Terengganu. The image below is from Kelantan. It is often hard to tell in rice growing regions what is abnormal flooding and what is deliberately flooded rice fields. In the region pictured, the houses appear to be on higher ground and appear to be mostly dry. We have included an older image for comparison as we initially mistook the local canals for flooded roads.

San Jose, California.

In February, Coyote Creek overflowed in San Jose, California, resulting in evacuations of thousands of people. The image is black and white and we could only find one location that shows signs of flooding:



Flooding in San Jose, California.

Factory fire in the Philippines

In February, a factory caught fire near General Trias, the Philippines, injuring more than a hundred workers and resulting in at least five fatalities.



Factory fire in the Philippines.

To find the above locations in Google Earth, download this KML file . We have included outlines of relevant imagery and a couple of placemarks for other interesting sights we found while exploring the areas.

