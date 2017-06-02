Beatlemania in Google Earth

In celebration of the 50th anniversary of the Beatles’ eighth album, Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, Google has released a new Google Earth tour for the new web version of Google Earth. We hope Google continues to release content – and encourage others to release content for the new Google Earth. Google Earth Classic’s built in layers eventually got rather stale because not enough new content was being added.

We think they should also consider making the tours available in Google Earth Classic. It would not be a major task to convert the tours as most of them are not using any features that don’t have equivalents in the older version.

We were a little disappointed by the content of the tour. They should have included YouTube videos with Beatles songs or at least a sound track. It would appear that some of the oldest Beatles songs are now in the public domain, and a lot of Beatles content is available on YouTube. They also missed some key locations such as the crosswalk outside Abby Studios that was made famous by being featured on the cover of their 1969 album, Abbey Road.



The Abbey Road crosswalk in Street View. You can see all the tourists waiting for a chance to take photos of themselves crossing.

See it in new Earth (requires Google Chrome).

See it in Street View

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.