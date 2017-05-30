Ongoing Sri Lanka flooding visible in Sentinel-2 imagery

Sri Lanka is currently experiencing severe flooding across its south-western region, reportedly killing at least 122 people so far. We had a look at Sentinel-2 imagery and were impressed to find some very recent imagery from May 28th, 2017, already available on Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Below you can see the southern city of Matara surrounded by flood waters, as well as the muddy water streaming into the Indian Ocean.



Southern Sri Lanka as seen in Sentinel-2 imagery.



A close up of Matara.

To see the above Sentinel-2 image in Google Earth download this KML file .

