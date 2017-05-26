A massive iceberg slowly forming – Larsen-C

For the past couple of years, scientists have been watching a crack slowly growing in Antarctica’s fourth largest ice shelf Larsen-C.



The location of the crack. The arrow shows the direction of propagation.

We downloaded some Sentinel-2 images of the location and can see the approximate extent of the crack as of March 2017:

To view them in Google Earth download this KML file . Warning: older computers may struggle to load the images. We tried viewing the overlays in the new Google Earth, but it could only handle one overlay at a time. Trying to open both at once crashed WebGL.

The European Space Agency ESA (which runs the Sentinel program) produced this video showing how they used Sentinel-1 (a radar imaging satellite) to analyse the movement of the ice:

And for some aerial footage, see this video from the British Antarctic Survey (BAS):

While exploring the area in Landsat imagery we were struck by the beauty of the imagery. These two are our favourites:



Sunset in Antarctica.



Beautiful blue ice.

