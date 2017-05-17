Calibration Targets 4: USA

This is the fourth in our series on calibration targets. Today we are having a look at a number of locations around the USA.

The first is this interesting pattern at Fort Huachuca, Arizona:



We came across this article which mentions patterns at Walker Field, Maryland and Eglin Air Force Base, Florida amongst others. We couldn’t find a ‘Walker Field, Maryland’ on any map, and try as we might, we couldn’t find the pattern at Eglin Air Force Base, Florida. But we did find a number of interesting sights at Eglin Air Force Base.



We are fairly sure this is a test pattern.



We are not certain whether this is a test pattern or serves some other purpose.



Various markings on this airfield appear to be for calibration.

The spots marked ‘H’ on the runways, are, we believe helicopter landing spots. Do any of our readers know what this symbol means:



Landing spot markings on runway.

There are also no less than 14 separate landing fields in the area. There are also a number of other long structures that we think are probably shooting ranges.

Here is a very old pattern at Cuddeback Lake, California:



A calibration pattern at Cuddeback Lake. There are two more that we have marked in the KML.

There are also two large bulls-eyes at Cuddeback Lake, but we are not sure what their purpose is:



A few more examples from around the USA:



Travis Air Force Base, California.



Beaufort Marine Corps Base, South Carolina.



NASA’s Stennis Space Center, Mississippi.

You may also find this article intersting. It was the source of most of the above locations.

Next we will be going international. We have found examples in India and South Africa. If you know of any others around the world, please let us know in the comments.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.