Calibration Targets 2: Edwards Air Force Base

A few weeks ago we had a look at some calibration targets used by the classified Corona spy satellites. Today we are looking at a set of calibration targets and other interesting features at Edwards Air Force Base, California.

We start with one of the most obvious features at the site: The largest compass rose in the world. According to Atlas Obscura its purpose is to help with emergency landings. It was created in the 1930’s long before satellites existed and was was designated a National Historic Landmark in 1985.



The compass rose points to Magnetic North.

There are several emergency runways painted on the lake bed, and there are also a couple of very large rulers:



(1) A ruler with markings at each quarter mile. (2) Another ruler with numbered markings at each mile.



(1) Another part of the ruler with quarter mile markers. (2) and (3) Markers used for calibration.

There is also a long row of special calibration markers spread out over 18 miles:

Most of the calibration markers are rectangles containing sets of three white bars in different sizes. This one also feature three large squares with three different shades of grey:

Many of the markers have old aircraft or vehicles near by. Presumably used for testing how well the satellite or aircraft camera can identify them.



This marker also has a bullseye



An aircraft, helicopter, pressurised tank and other structures probably also used for testing imaging.



A variety of interesting aircraft on show near one of the entrances to the base.



More aircraft on show at one of the entrances.

Be sure to explore the whole base in Google Earth as there is a lot more to see! We have marked some of the interesting stuff we found in this KML file

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.