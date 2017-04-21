Voyager in the new Google Earth

This week Google released a new, browser based version of Google Earth. One of the first features you should check out in the new Earth is ‘Voyager’ (the ships wheel symbol). It consists of a number of interesting tours and resources from third party providers similar in concept to the ‘Gallery’ layer in Google Earth Classic.

Some of the tours just use placemarks to give context to content that is mostly presented in popups and videos, but others make good use of Google Earth features such as image overlays and photo-spheres. For example, Land Art From Above by DigitalGlobe uses image overlays to show DigitalGlobe imagery of various sights, some of which are not available in Google Earth imagery. Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom makes use of Street View like photo-spheres (that cannot be found in Street View).



We have previously looked at the work of “Jorge Rodríguez-Gerada” but this image of “Wish” never made it into Google Earth imagery.



Cherry Blossoms in Full Bloom makes use of photospheres.

We hope Google publishes documentation on how to create tours of this nature and provides a mechanism for sharing them similar to the Google Maps Gallery, that used to be a significant feature in Google Earth but whose prominence was somewhat harmed by the demise of Google Earth Engine. Google Maps Gallery can still be found based on ‘My Maps’ but the integration with Google Earth was removed in one of the recent updates to Google Earth Classic.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.