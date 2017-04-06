The War in Yemen

Most of the major war zones today are blanket censored in Google Earth, including Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Israel isn’t completely censored but due to a US law has only low resolution imagery. Yemen, however, is not censored and we have had a look at bomb damage from the ongoing civil war a number of times in the past. Note that we have only been able to identify destroyed buildings and bomb craters. Other effects of war are not so easy to spot in satellite imagery unless you know where to look.



Bomb craters on the runway at Saada.

Before and after of some damaged buildings in Saada.

Before and after of Sana’a airport showing further damage since we last looked at it.

Before and after of some damaged buildings in the port of Mocha.

The above are just a small selection of what can be seen. We found a lot more locations in a number of different cities which we have marked in this KML file .

