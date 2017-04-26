Street View comes to Guatemala

Thank you to GEB reader Adino for letting us know that Street View has recently come to Guatemala.



Street View coverage, Guatemala.



View in Google Maps. View in New Google Earth (requires Google Chrome or Android app).



We were not able to find any Mayan pyramids captured in Street View other than glimpses of them through the trees, but there are user submitted photos available.

The Street View camera also took a boat ride on Lake Atitlán.

