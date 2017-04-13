The New Google Earth is finally coming April 18

Google has sent press invitations announcing a first look at the “brand new” Google Earth on April 18. Just in time for Earth Day (which is April 22). Anyone reading this blog, which has been a fan blog about Google Earth since its inception in 2005, knows we have been waiting anxiously for a new version of Google Earth. It’s been five years since the last major release for Google Earth. We have been worried about the future of one of the world’s most popular applications during the past decade. But, Google has been promising us a new version is coming. They talked about it two years ago for Earth Day 2015, as the 10th anniversary of Google Earth approached. We can’t wait to see it.

