Google Earth Tour builder: Part 4 – Path-following

This is part 4 of our series creating a Google Earth Tour builder. Today we are adding the ability to follow a path. Simply create a KML file containing a set of paths and / or placemarks and upload it below. The created tour will follow each path and circle each placemark in sequence. As you can see in the video below, we have not managed to get the path-following smooth. It must also be noted that Google Earth does have a built in feature to create a tour based on a path that we have made use of in the past.

The next steps we have planned are to smooth out the path following and to optionally open placemark balloons during the tour.

Create Tour

