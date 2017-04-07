China’s new islands in the South China Sea

Back in 2015 we had a look at the islands that China has been building in the South China Sea. Last year we took another look at Fiery Cross Reef. Many of the islands have grown significantly since then.

Fiery Cross Reef.

Cuarteron Reef.

Subi Reef.

Gaven Reef.

Hughes Reef.

Johnson South Reef.

Mischief Reef.

North Danger Reef.

Itu Aba Island – expanded harbour

London Reefs- Central Reef. The island to the top right appears to have grown slightly.

To find the above locations in Google Earth download this KML file .

