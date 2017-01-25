Radar layer dropped from Google Earth

Thank you to GEB reader Jonah for letting us know that Google appears to have quietly dropped the ‘radar’ layer from the weather layers. This is in addition to the “Conditions and Forecast” and “Ocean Observations” layers which were dropped last October, having been broken for quite some time.
Google has added a short comment to the announcement page for the previous layers on the Google Maps help forum:
Update (2017-01-18): We’ve also removed the “Radar” layer as our third-party data feed has broken as well.”
So all that is left in the weather layers now is the ‘Clouds’ layer.
We noticed this interesting triangle-shaped storm in the South Atlantic
Sadly the demise of the radar layer also means the end of the rain & snow visual effects in Google Earth. No more flying thru rain and swirling snow storms!
Hmm.. something is odd. Although there’s “no data” for the weather effects I just ran into some rain and snow in Nova Scotia! I wonder if it’s cached data?
Search for ‘Gullivers Cove, NS, Canada’ and make sure the Weather > Clouds is checked. If you fly up and down the coast a bit and are under the cloud layer you can still see the rain and snow shader effect.
I miss radar!!!!!!!!!!!
switching the other sources of weather data.
Cant’t believe they got rid of radar, very disappointed.
Something tells me it has to do with the public awareness of weather modification.