Google Earth placemarks to Excel

It is often useful to be able to get Google Earth placemarks into Excel (or other spreadsheet application or even a database). One way to do this is to save your placemarks as a .KML file (do not use .KMZ) then rename the file to .XML. Then it will open in Excel. However, it will typically need quite a lot of cleaning up after that. So, we thought it might be useful to have a simple converter that takes a .KML or .KMZ and extracts all the placemarks (points only, ignoring polygons, paths and other features) and converts it to csv for easy import into Excel or other application. So, here it is:

Convert

It only extracts the placemark name, description, latitude and longitude.

If you need other fields, or features, or encounter any bugs, please let us know in the comments.

To convert the other way (Excel to Google Earth), the easiest method is to use Google Earth Pro’s import feature described here. Another more complicated technique can be found here.

About Timothy Whitehead Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.