A Google Earth Photo tool

GEB reader Michael Lee is sharing a free tool he created for importing geotagged photos into Google Earth. It is only available for Windows. It comes in two versions, a standalone version and one with an installer

It is very easy to use. Rather than opening the program directly, you drag and drop a photo, or a folder containing multiple photos onto the program icon or a shortcut to the program. It then creates a KML and opens it in Google Earth. The KML shows camera icons where your photos are. To see a photo when you click on an icon, you first need to save the KML file into the folder where your photos are and reopen it in Google Earth. Note that you cannot drag and drop multiple photos at once, but rather put them into a folder which you can drag and drop.

Note that the installer can create an icon on the desktop which you can drag and drop photos onto, but it does not create a start menu item as the program is not designed to be run by clicking directly on its icon. The installer also adds an entry in the ‘Send to’ section of the right-click menu so you can simply right-click on a photo or folder and select Send to->GEPix.

We created a similar tool using JavaScript which you can find here. Our version creates photo overlays rather than icons with photos in the popup.

Michael Lee is the creator of GPStamper, a tool which takes geolocation information and writes it into an image as text.

