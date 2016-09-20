Malaysia and Tunisia get 3D

Malaysia and Tunisia have recently received their first 3D imagery. Tunis and Sfax in Tunisia and Sungai Petani in Malaysia.
The interesting upside down triangle architecture of the Hôtel du Lac, Tunis.
Constructions sites are the easiest way to work out the date of 3D imagery. This construction site in Sungai Petani, Malaysia, tells us the 3D imagery was captured since the most recent satellite image from January 2016.
As we have previously mentioned Google appears to be slowing down in terms of new area covered by 3D. However, they are doing a significant amount of updates of existing areas.
Note that a few of the most recent finds for this month are not included in the above chart, as we have not yet finished drawing the outlines.
To see the full coverage of 3D imagery in Google Earth and find out what other recent additions there are, download this KML file.
York Minster in York, England.
About Timothy Whitehead
Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.
Finally! Tunisia and Malaysia got 3D imagery, i hope Turkey, Iceland, Russia, Panama, Cuba, China, India, South Korea, Morocco, etc. get 3D imagery too
I explored the Tunis imagery this morning but as of now I can no longer view it on either Earth or Maps.
same, i wonder how long it takes to get back up (if it even does)
I wish Google wouldn’t tease us with these wonderful updates and then pull them offline within days.
The same thing happened with Washington D.C., Dublin, and the Walt Disney World region in Florida. Disney came back up a few days later, but Dublin’s imagery is still just a fraction of the original area that was replaced and Washington D.C. is still absent.
I am from Sungai Petani, Malaysia. On 1 Sept, zooming on the map, I was pleasantly suprised when my hometown suddenly appeared in full 3D glory. I went on informing family and friends about it. They were not that enthusiastic about it. Guess this was too nerdy to them!
i dont know why our beloved sungai petani became the 1st place to receive this update?.is it because of our chief minister?hahaha
Google has pulled out the 3D update for Tunisia, as of 22/09 i couldn’t view any of the Grand-Tunis area is 3D. sad, i hope they bring it back…
I have google earth and google earth pro. Is there any reason why google earth shows the new 3d mesh generated buildings and google earth pro still uses old 3d modeled buidlings?
You must turn on both the 3D buildings layer and the Terrain layer to see 3D buildings in Pro
March the 7th 2017 and still the 3D imagery of Tunis are withdrawn. Sfax however are still existent. Why did Google did remove the Tunis imagery?