Sentinel imagery coverage

Yesterday we created a KML file that allows you to preview the latest sentinel imagery using a KML file of all the sentinel tiles. We noticed that some tiles do not have any images available, so we thought it would be interesting to do a map of Sentinel coverage. There are 56,686 tiles, so it took a little while to check all of them to see whether they have imagery and what the date of the latest image is. It turned out that only about half the tiles (27,256) actually have imagery.

We have colour-coded the tiles based on the age (in weeks) of the most recent imagery. As you can see, there is a distinct stripy pattern and the shape of the sun-synchronous orbit is clearly visible. Also of note is that imagery off the coasts and of Antarctica is not as recent as that over the continents.

To see it in Google Earth, download this KML file . Click on any tile to see the date of the latest image available (as of August 15th, 2016).

While creating the above KML we identified a few bugs in yesterday’s KML file, most notably that tiles starting with ‘0’ were incorrectly reporting no imagery. We have fixed the bug, so if you plan to use it then please re-download it from yesterday’s post.

