Google Earth Imagery update – April 2016

Google has pushed out yet another imagery update, the third this month. The last one included imagery up to April 5th, 2016 and the one before that included up to March 2016. The current one has imagery up to April 11th, 2016, but it also includes a lot of imagery from previous months.
Blue: existing April imagery. Red: fresh April imagery.
To see the map of April imagery in Google Earth download this KML file.
We have only created a map for April imagery so far. It takes up to 24 hours to create a map for a given month, especially when there is a lot of imagery.
On December 20th, 2015, a landslide of construction waste occurred at Shenzhen, China. It toppled and buried a number of buildings, including some workers’ living quarters. The Google Earth image is from February 4th, 2015, so it doesn’t show the immediate aftermath of the disaster. However, we can get an idea of the scale of the disaster from the imagery. For ground level photos taken soon after the disaster see this article.
Landslide, Shenzhen, China. Slide the divider to compare before and after images.
On January 7th, 2016, a bush fire raged through the small town of Yarloop, Western Australia, destroying 121 homes and much of the town’s other infrastructure. There are now two images in Google Earth from after the fire, one from February and one from April.
Bushfire, Yarloop, Western Australia. Slide the divider to compare before and after images.
For much higher resolution before and after imagery not found in Google Earth see this website.
To see the above locations in Google Earth download this KML file.
Do let us know if you find any other interesting locations in the imagery.
About Timothy Whitehead
Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.
seems that Russia is largely ignored in all the last updates 🙁
It has to do with the time of year. Google prefers snow free imagery, so the far northern hemisphere doesn’t see many updates over the winter months.
how to make these KMZ/KML of imagery update info ?
Medina del Campo (Spain) has also been added.
When will the upcoming update be visible on google map and earth?
May you kindly update the imagery for Masvingo Zimbabwe. Thank you. 3d street view would also be mych appreciated. Thank you.
Thank you for the images. There was an update.
Google earth has been very helpful in our farming operation. To finish my property views, we still need photos for 2015 and april ish of 2016. when will they be available to the public for viewing. Alexis Ill. 61412
May you kindly update an image for Mushandike dam 252458.57 m E 7770035.67 m S and irrigation scheme 259704.83 m E 7763143.11 m S ; Masvingo town 273145.40 m E;7779002.21 m S and Lake Mutirikwi/ Kyle in Masvingo 289095.95 m E 7761967.15 m S in Zimbabwe. Thank you very much. I am grateful for the images available at the moment. It’s a very good record of the past. Images of the present would help me identify the changes. I am studying the above mentioned water bodies and their supply areas.