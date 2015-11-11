Maintaining our map of 3D areas

November 11, 2015

Yesterday we had a look at the progress made by Google in releasing 3D imagery for Google Earth. For this we used this KML map that we maintain that shows the areas covered by 3D imagery. This has been made possible with the assistance of a number of dedicated GEB readers who have contributed to our map. Until recently the outlines were being drawn by GEB reader Anton Rudolfsson, who also came up with the idea of the timeline section. He has had to stop drawing outlines due to other commitments. A big thank you to him for his contributions.

Since then a number of other readers have been sending in KML outlines which we incorporate into the master KML file. A big thank you to all these contributors. Also a big thank you to all the 3D hunters who find new 3D areas and let us know about them. Until now, they have been using the comments in this post to report the locations of new finds. However, there are now so many comments that it is becoming difficult to scroll to the end, so we would like to ask all contributors to start using the comments in this post from today onwards. In addition, please try and keep comments to a minimum just noting new areas covered with 3D or for messages to fellow 3D hunters. If you have any questions for us or notes about errors in the KML, please email us directly if possible, using either the Contact us page or my email address: timothy at gearthblog.com.

If you wish to submit outlines please first read through the instructions found here.

Combining the outlines we receive into the master KML file is largely a manual process. We have created scripts, such as this one, to make it easier to do this, but it is still laborious. However, given the positive feedback from GEB readers we believe it is worth the effort.


As various 3D areas are expanded and merged, getting the outlines correct can be quite complicated.

Comments

  1. Ryan K says:
    November 17, 2015 at 1:09 pm

    Maybe it would just be better to report new findings on latest post? A month or two from now, how am I supposed to conveniently find this particular post to make a report?

    
  2. Iron Fist says:
    November 17, 2015 at 10:05 pm

    I agree.

    For the sake of posterity, I think we should continue updating the original thread of comments. Getting to the most recent comment is easy enough, just tap the ‘End’ key on your keyboard and you’re taken right to the bottom of the page.

    
  3. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 19, 2015 at 12:00 am

    First Update on this page!

    Kitchener/Waterloo, Ontario, Canada
    North Miami Beach, Hollywood, Fort Lauderdale, FL
    West of Chicago, IL

    
  4. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 19, 2015 at 12:05 pm

    Expansion to Minneapolis, MN imagery
    Blue Springs, MO/Expansion south of Olathe,KS
    Expansion North of Des Moines, IA

    
  5. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 19, 2015 at 12:36 pm

    Leominster, MA

    
  6. Thilo says:
    November 19, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    Gold Coast, Australia

    
  7. Menganito says:
    November 21, 2015 at 5:58 am

    The KML area of actualization to Mataró is not completed all.

    
  8. Rafael says:
    November 21, 2015 at 5:03 pm

    Arroyo Grande, CA

    
  9. Johann says:
    November 22, 2015 at 3:40 pm

    The 3d area for Black Rock City, Nevada is gone.

    
  10. ChrisAjayi says:
    November 25, 2015 at 6:55 pm

    Pekin, IL
    Eden Prairie, MN

    
  11. Jonathan Rosas says:
    November 27, 2015 at 8:35 pm

    Columbia, MO Updated and Extended Area
    Louisville, KY Updated and Extended Area

    
  12. Álvaro says:
    November 28, 2015 at 10:29 am

    Innsbruck (Austria) ,updated and extended area.

    
  13. Frank says:
    November 30, 2015 at 10:14 am

    Brownsburg, IN, updated and extended area

    
  14. Frank says:
    November 30, 2015 at 10:15 am

    Cleveland,OH, updated and extended area

    
  15. Frank says:
    November 30, 2015 at 10:21 am

    Lincoln, NE, updated and extended area

    
  16. Kyle says:
    November 30, 2015 at 8:31 pm

    Page, AZ, new area

    
  17. Rafael says:
    December 1, 2015 at 11:08 pm

    San Juan, Puerto Rico

    
  18. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 2, 2015 at 12:24 am

    Peterborough, Ontario Update
    Guelph, Ontario
    Ann Arbor, MI
    Bristol, CT
    Asheville, NC
    Greenville, NC
    Belvidere, IL
    Plymouth, MN
    Coon Rapids, MN

    
  19. Frank says:
    December 2, 2015 at 8:49 am

    Visalia, CA, update and extension

    
  20. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 2, 2015 at 3:27 pm

    Puyallup, Washington updated and extended area.
    Kent, Washington updated and extended area.
    Maple Valley, Washington updated and extended area.

    
  21. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 2, 2015 at 4:45 pm

    Enumclaw, WA

    
  22. Milosz says:
    December 3, 2015 at 1:17 am

    Wrocław, Poland

    
  23. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 3, 2015 at 9:09 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Joso, Japan.

    
  24. Frank says:
    December 3, 2015 at 9:25 am

    Hachioji, Japan, update and extension

    
  25. Álvaro says:
    December 3, 2015 at 1:05 pm

    North of Valencia, Spain, now in 3D.

    
  26. Frank says:
    December 4, 2015 at 3:54 am

    According to spreadsheet: Torreón, Mexico

    
  27. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 5, 2015 at 6:55 am

    Broomfield, Colorado updated area and extended area.

    
  28. Álvaro says:
    December 5, 2015 at 8:57 am

    Gijón (Spain), updated and extended area.

    
  29. Iron Fist says:
    December 6, 2015 at 2:20 am

    Norwich, United Kingdom — Updated & extended area.

    Note the fantastic improvement in 3D image quality, especially around Norwich Airport. The RAF military aircraft in the Norwich Airport Museum at the northern part of the airport are just stunning! You can easily see the RAF roundels and read the ‘USAF’ lettering. I am thoroughly impressed with the improvement!

    Looks like Google is upping the competition with Apple Maps & Windows Maps.

    
  30. Álvaro says:
    December 6, 2015 at 7:43 am

    Bergen (Norway), updated and extended area.

    
  31. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 6, 2015 at 8:04 am

    Jacksonville, North Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  32. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 6, 2015 at 8:13 am

    Sacramento, California updated and extended area.

    
  33. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 6, 2015 at 9:50 am

    Aubry, Kansas
    Stilwell, Kansas
    Belton, Missouri
    Raymore, Misouri
    Loch Lloyd, Missouri
    Lake Winnebago, Missouri
    Blue Springs, Missouri
    Lake Tapawingo, Missouri
    Indepedence, Missouri

    
  34. Jackson says:
    December 6, 2015 at 3:13 pm

    Chantilly, Virginia

    
  35. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 9:55 am

    Napa, California updated and extended area.
    Cuttings Wharf, California
    Buchili,California
    Merazo, California
    Middleton, California
    Thompson, California
    Rocktram, California
    Imola, California
    Vichy Springs, California
    Atlas, California
    Yountville, California

    
  36. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 9:58 am

    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by county Blue Springs, Missouri is gone
    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country Olathe, Kansas is gone.

    
  37. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 9:59 am

    Sioux Falls, South Dakota updated and extended area.

    
  38. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 10:01 am

    Mankato, Minnesota updated and ectended area.

    
  39. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 10:06 am

    Bend, Oregon updated and extended area.

    
  40. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 10:13 am

    Tuscaloosa, Alabama updated and extended area.

    
  41. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 10:20 am

    Lansing, Michigan updated and extended area.

    
  42. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 7, 2015 at 10:22 am

    Bay City, Michigan updated and extended area.

    
  43. Jonathan Rosas says:
    December 11, 2015 at 3:41 pm

    In Sendai, Japan, 3D imagery now is gone

    
  44. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 12, 2015 at 7:38 am

    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country, Wroclaw, Poland is gone.

    
  45. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 12, 2015 at 7:42 am

    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country, San Juan, Puerto Rico is gone.

    
  46. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 12, 2015 at 7:43 am

    Hi, Timothy in outlines, sorted by country, Betera, Spain is gone.

    
  47. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 9:43 am

    Holland, Michigan updated and extended area.

    
  48. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 9:53 am

    Bradford, Canada updated and extended area.
    Innisfil, Canada, Updated and extended area.

    
  49. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 10:24 am

    Erie, Pennsylvania updated and extended area.

    
  50. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 10:28 am

    Sheboygan, Wisconsin updated and extended area.

    
  51. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 11:49 am

    Waterloo, Iowa updated and extended area.
    Cedar Falls, Iowa updated and extended area.

    
  52. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 11:58 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Sioux Falls, South Dakota

    
  53. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 11:58 am

    Sioux Falls, North Dakota updated and extended area.

    
  54. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 12:05 pm

    Fortuna Foothills, Arizona updated and extended area.
    Yuma, Arizona updated and extended area.

    
  55. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 14, 2015 at 12:13 pm

    Paso Robles, California updated and extended area.

    
  56. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 15, 2015 at 9:21 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Giurgiu, Romania
    Hi, Timothy please add Ruse, Bulgaria

    
  57. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 17, 2015 at 8:53 am

    Clarksville, Tennessee updated and extended area.

    
  58. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 17, 2015 at 9:00 am

    Springfield, Illinois updated and extended area.

    
  59. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 17, 2015 at 9:04 am

    Bloomington, Illinois updated and extended area.

    
  60. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:03 pm

    Hamilton, Ontario
    Windsor, Ontario
    Akron, OH
    Salem, MA
    St Clair Shores, MI
    Sarasota, FL

    
  61. Uri says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:20 pm

    Barcelona (Spain) new updated.

    
    • Iron Fist says:
      December 17, 2015 at 9:36 pm

      Great news! They’ve FINALLY added 3D imagery for the huge patch in the middle of downtown Barcelona. Now the city is complete and looks gorgeous!

      
  62. Thilo says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:38 pm

    Queretaro, Mexico

    
  63. Álvaro says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:42 pm

    Ferrol (Galicia) new updated.

    
  64. Álvaro says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:52 pm

    Castellón de la Plana, (Comunidad Valenciana) new updated.

    
  65. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:52 pm

    O’Fallon, MO
    Fairview Heights, IL
    Gretna, NE

    
  66. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:54 pm

    Kelowna, British Columbia

    
  67. Álvaro says:
    December 17, 2015 at 5:57 pm

    South of Valencia (Comunidad Valenciana) new area.

    
  68. Álvaro says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:03 pm

    Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha) extended area.

    
  69. Álvaro says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:08 pm

    Granada (Andalucía) updated and extended area.

    
  70. Thilo says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:10 pm

    Almeria, Spain, extended area

    
  71. Thilo says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:16 pm

    La Manga, Spain

    
  72. Thilo says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:51 pm

    Sherbrooke, Quebec

    
  73. Thilo says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:52 pm

    Trois-Rivieres, Quebec

    
  74. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 17, 2015 at 6:58 pm

    Trois Rivieres, Quebec
    Sherbrooke, Quebec

    
  75. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 17, 2015 at 8:00 pm

    Mexicali, Mexico

    
  76. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:26 pm

    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country Sacramento, California extended area is gone.

    
  77. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:31 pm

    Richmond, Virginia updated and extended area.

    
  78. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:35 pm

    Portland, Maine updated and extended area.

    
  79. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:39 pm

    Schenectady, New York updated and extended area.

    
  80. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:43 pm

    Rochester, New York updated and extended area.

    
  81. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:45 pm

    Scranton, Pennsylvania updated and extended area.

    
  82. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:51 pm

    Anderson, Indiana updated and extended area.

    
  83. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:54 pm

    Fort Wayne, Indiana updated and extended area.

    
  84. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:56 pm

    Jackson, Michigan updated and extended area.

    
  85. ChrisAjayi says:
    December 19, 2015 at 12:57 pm

    All updated and expanded:
    Billings, MT

    
  86. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    Muncie, Indiana

    
  87. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 1:14 pm

    Redding, California updated and extended area.

    
  88. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 19, 2015 at 4:24 pm

    Wilmington, North Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  89. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 20, 2015 at 4:57 am

    Olbia, Italy updated area.

    
  90. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 20, 2015 at 4:58 am

    Sibiu, Romania updated area.

    
  91. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 20, 2015 at 9:32 am

    Birmingham, England updated area.

    
  92. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 20, 2015 at 9:39 am

    Naples, Italy updated area.

    
  93. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 20, 2015 at 12:30 pm

    Mons, Belgium updated area.

    
  94. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 20, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    Killeen, Texas updated and extended area.

    
  95. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:18 am

    Montana, Bulgaria extended area.

    
  96. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:21 am

    Lille, France updated area.

    
  97. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:22 am

    Lyon, France updated area.

    
  98. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:25 am

    San Jose, California updated area.

    
  99. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:27 am

    Chico, California updated area.

    
  100. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:28 am

    Yuba City, California updated area.

    
  101. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:31 am

    Grand Junction, Colorado updated area.

    
  102. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:34 am

    San Bernardino, California updated area.

    
  103. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:35 am

    Las Cruces, New Mexico updated area.

    
  104. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:38 am

    Streator, Illinois updated area.

    
  105. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:44 am

    Florence, Alabama updated area.

    
  106. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:47 am

    Mableton, Georgia updated area.

    
  107. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:50 am

    Dover, Delaware updated area.

    
  108. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 11:54 am

    Glens Falls, New York updated area.

    
  109. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:00 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Manchester, Connecticut.

    
  110. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:01 pm

    East Hartford, Connecticut updated and extended area.

    
  111. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:06 pm

    Manchester, New Hampshire updated area.

    
  112. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:34 pm

    Beeghly Heights, Florida updated area.

    
  113. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:37 pm

    San Luis Potosi, Mexico updated area.

    
  114. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:41 pm

    Puebla, Mexico updated area.

    
  115. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:45 pm

    Recife, Brazil updated area.

    
  116. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 12:58 pm

    Hickory, North Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  117. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:03 pm

    Dalton, Georgia updated and extended area.

    
  118. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:09 pm

    Chattanooga, Tennessee updated area.

    
  119. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:11 pm

    Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia updated area.

    
  120. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:30 pm

    Great Falls, Montana updated area.

    
  121. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:32 pm

    Santander, Spain updated area.

    
  122. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:40 pm

    Shreveport, Louisiana updated area.

    
  123. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:47 pm

    Eau Claire, Wisconsin updated area.

    
  124. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:53 pm

    Bozeman, Montana updated area.

    
  125. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    Pocatello, Idaho updated area.

    
  126. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 1:57 pm

    Idaho Falls, Idaho updated area.

    
  127. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:20 pm

    Northen Jacksonville, Florida updated and extended area

    
  128. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:21 pm

    Atlantic Beach, Florida updated and extended area.

    
  129. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:22 pm

    Chatsworth, Georgia

    
  130. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:26 pm

    Jacksonville, Florida updated and extended area.

    
  131. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:28 pm

    Lakeside, Florida updated and extended area.

    
  132. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:41 pm

    Jacksonville (North), Florida updated area.

    
  133. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:42 pm

    Jacksonville (West), Florida updated and extended area.

    
  134. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 21, 2015 at 2:45 pm

    Jacksonville (South), Florida updated and extended area.

    
  135. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 4:45 am

    Raufoss, Norway updated area as well as decrease of area.

    
  136. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 4:47 am

    Moelv, Norway updated and extended area.

    
  137. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 4:51 am

    Gjøvik, Norway updated area.

    
  138. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 4:55 am

    Brno, Czech Republic updated area.

    
  139. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 5:14 am

    Lillehammer, Norway updated area.

    
  140. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 7:48 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

    
  141. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 7:52 am

    San Diego, California
    El Cajon, California

    
  142. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 9:37 am

    L’Alcudia, Spain

    
  143. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 9:46 am

    Sheffield, England updated area.

    
  144. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 10:36 am

    Sharonville, Ohio updated and extended area.

    
  145. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 10:49 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Williamsdale, Ohio.

    
  146. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 1:54 pm

    Apex, North Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  147. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 22, 2015 at 1:55 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add Morrisville, North Carolina.

    
  148. Frank says:
    December 23, 2015 at 6:20 am

    Erfurt, Germany, update and extension

    
  149. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 23, 2015 at 1:33 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add St Albans/Hemel Hempstead, UK.

    
  150. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 23, 2015 at 1:53 pm

    Piacenza, Italy updated and extended area.

    
  151. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 23, 2015 at 3:11 pm

    Lenoir, North Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  152. Uri says:
    December 23, 2015 at 5:33 pm

    Hi, Timothy please add north of Valencia, Spain (Betera, Puzol) and Santiago de Queretaro in Mexico

    
  153. Manolache Alexandru says:
    December 24, 2015 at 4:02 am

    Durham, North Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  154. Uri says:
    December 24, 2015 at 8:02 am

    North of Castellón (Spain) : Borriol, San Juan de Moró, Cuesta de los Pinos,…

    
  155. Uri says:
    December 24, 2015 at 3:59 pm

    Albacete (Spain) updated and extended area.

    
  156. Álvaro says:
    December 28, 2015 at 8:17 pm

    Peniche (Portugal), now in 3D.

    
  157. makam masası takımları says:
    December 30, 2015 at 7:35 am

    İstanbul (Türkiye) updated and extended area. Thanks Google Earth

    
    • Jonathan Rosas says:
      December 30, 2015 at 4:22 pm

      When i go to to Istambul, Turkey, is not 3D the city, Turkey does not have 3D cities yet.
      Turkey is not a new country.
      Maybe Istambul will became a new 3D city in 2016. Please be patient, Makam Masasi Takimlari!

      
  158. Jonathan Rosas says:
    December 30, 2015 at 4:17 pm

    Toledo, Spain Updated and Extended Area
    Lochbuie, Colorado Updated and Extended Area

    
  159. Jonathan Rosas says:
    January 3, 2016 at 10:00 am

    New Findings in 2016
    Rancho Cucamonga, California updated and extended area.
    Yucaipa, California updated and extended area.

    
  160. Frank says:
    January 4, 2016 at 9:10 am

    Holly Springs, North Carolina, update and extended area

    
  161. Jonathan Rosas says:
    January 4, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    Santa Cruz, California updated and extended area.
    Augusta, Georgia updated and extended area.
    Sayama, Japan
    Hirato, Japan updated and extended area.
    Arezzo, Italy updated and extended area.

    
  162. Jonathan Rosas says:
    January 6, 2016 at 10:31 pm

    Jaen, Spain modified area (Including Torre del Campo).
    Nantes, France extended area (zone of Carquefou).

    
  163. Álvaro says:
    January 7, 2016 at 9:26 am

    Granada (Spain), updated and extended area.
    Albacete (Spain), extended area is not completed.

    
  164. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 7, 2016 at 5:44 pm

    Brockton/Scituate, MA
    Trenton, NJ
    Elizabeth. NJ Expansion and Update
    Wylie, TX
    Woodbury, MN

    
  165. Álvaro says:
    January 7, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Alcira, (Spain) now in 3D.

    
  166. Álvaro says:
    January 7, 2016 at 7:15 pm

    Torrevieja, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    
  167. Álvaro says:
    January 7, 2016 at 7:21 pm

    Madrid, (Spain) updated area.

    
  168. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 7, 2016 at 7:31 pm

    Reading, PA (Updated and Expanded area)
    Kalamazoo, MI (Updated and Expanded area)

    
  169. Iron Fist says:
    January 8, 2016 at 3:03 pm

    Münster, Germany — Now in 3D

    
  170. Thilo says:
    January 8, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Fukuoka, Japan

    
  171. Thilo says:
    January 8, 2016 at 4:02 pm

    San Pedro del Pinatar, Spain

    
  172. ChrisAjayi says:
    January 8, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    Oshkosh, WI Updated

    
  173. Connor says:
    January 9, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    Auburn, NY

    
  174. Connor says:
    January 10, 2016 at 11:17 pm

    Extension to the west of Columbus, OH
    Swansea, SC

    
  175. Connor says:
    January 11, 2016 at 1:26 am

    Waltham, MA
    Conroe/The Woodlands, TX

    
  176. Connor says:
    January 11, 2016 at 1:10 pm

    Skiatook/Owasso, OK

    
  177. Connor says:
    January 12, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Quebec City, QC Canada

    
  178. Connor says:
    January 12, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    Charleston, WV
    Hershey, PA

    
  179. Iron Fist says:
    January 14, 2016 at 3:27 am

    Alzira, Spain — Now in 3D (South of Valencia, Spain)

    
  180. Álvaro says:
    January 14, 2016 at 5:18 pm

    Roquetas del Mar (Spain), updated and extended area.

    
  181. Connor says:
    January 18, 2016 at 4:44 pm

    Nashua, NH Expansion

    
  182. Nathn says:
    January 21, 2016 at 7:03 pm

    FYI the Wikipedia listing is back and on its own page:
    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_3D_locations_in_Google_Earth

    
  183. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 22, 2016 at 10:52 am

    Sidcup (South-East London), England

    
  184. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 22, 2016 at 10:54 am

    Lyon, France updated and extended area.

    
  185. Ryan K says:
    January 22, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    Noblesville, IN.
    Welling, United Kingdom.

    
  186. Jackson says:
    January 22, 2016 at 9:34 pm

    Dayton, Ohio updated imagery
    Baton Rouge, Louisiana updated and extended imagery

    
  187. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 23, 2016 at 5:58 am

    Shreveport, Louisiana updated and extended area.

    
  188. Jackson says:
    January 23, 2016 at 12:36 pm

    Pueblo, Colorado updated

    
  189. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 24, 2016 at 2:34 am

    Forli, Italy updated and extended area.

    
  190. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 25, 2016 at 9:52 am

    Texarkana, Texas updated and extended area.

    
  191. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 26, 2016 at 1:30 pm

    Tucson, Arizona updated and extended area.

    
  192. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 27, 2016 at 9:20 am

    Appleton, Wisconsin updated and extended area.

    
  193. Jackson says:
    January 27, 2016 at 8:51 pm

    Colorado Springs, Colorado extended imagery plus Monument, Colorado/Air Force Academy.

    
  194. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 28, 2016 at 9:55 am

    Florence, Alabama updated and extended area.

    
  195. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 29, 2016 at 9:19 am

    Coeur d’Alene, Idaho updated and extended area.

    
  196. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 30, 2016 at 5:06 am

    Sapporo, Japan updated and extended area.

    
  197. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 30, 2016 at 10:40 am

    Kitami, Japan new area

    
  198. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 30, 2016 at 10:42 am

    Milton Keynes, England

    
  199. Andrew says:
    January 31, 2016 at 1:21 am

    Some of the very northern tip of the ‘removed’ section near Millbrae & SFO in San Francisco is back.

    
  200. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 31, 2016 at 10:30 am

    Seneca, South Caroluna updated and extended area.
    Clemson, South Carolina updated and extended area.

    
  201. Uri says:
    February 1, 2016 at 4:34 am

    Hi Timothy, please add Los Cuarteros (Murcia, Spain) and Fukuoka (Japan).

    
  202. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 1, 2016 at 11:08 am

    Tyrone, Georgia updated and extended area.
    Peachtree City, Georgia updated and extended area.

    
  203. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 2, 2016 at 1:28 pm

    Valdosta, Georgia updated and extended area.
    Troupville, Georgia updated and extended area.
    Remerton, Georgia updated and extended area.

    
  204. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 3, 2016 at 12:51 pm

    Town ‘N’ County, Florida updated and extended area.
    Westchase, Florida updated and extended area.
    Oldsmar, Florida updated and extended area.
    Tampa, Florida updated and extended area.

    
  205. Connor says:
    February 4, 2016 at 9:20 am

    Haverhill, MA
    Regina, SK Update and Expanded

    
  206. Álvaro says:
    February 4, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    Sagunto, (Spain) now in 3D.

    
  207. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 4, 2016 at 3:17 pm

    Jacksonville, Florida updated and extended area.
    Lakeside, Florida updated and extended area.
    Middleburg, Florida
    Asbury Lake, Florida

    
  208. Miłosz says:
    February 4, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Gdańsk, Poland (including Gdynia and Sopot)

    
  209. Thilo says:
    February 4, 2016 at 6:14 pm

    Mantova, Italy

    
  210. Thilo says:
    February 4, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Zwickau, Germany

    
  211. Thilo says:
    February 4, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Solingen, Germany

    
  212. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 5, 2016 at 12:21 pm

    Lakeview, Texas updated and extended area.
    Pleasure Island, Texas updated and extended area.

    
  213. Johann says:
    February 5, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    Just found a random 3d area near the village of Kapellen, Germany.

    
    • Iron Fist says:
      February 5, 2016 at 1:28 pm

      Lat/Long coordinates? I don’t see anything 3D in the vicinity.

      
      • Johann says:
        February 5, 2016 at 1:30 pm

        Southeast of Mönchengladbach

        
        • Iron Fist says:
          February 5, 2016 at 1:43 pm

          Ah, I see it now. The search box was taking me to Geldern-Kapellen instead of Kapellen.

          That 3D imagery you found must have been added in the past couple of days. I was just looking at that area earlier this week and it was still 2D imagery.

          Hopefully it means that Düsseldorf, Duisburg, and Essen will finally get 3D imagery soon. 🙂

          
          • Johann says:
            February 5, 2016 at 1:47 pm

            Yeah, I tried it and saw that it takes you somewhere completely different. 😀 Looks like they’re adding the Ruhr area in small pieces since it’s so dense.
            On the top of my wish list is Frankfurt though. And of course my home near Dresden, Germany. The 3d coverage ends 1 km before my house.

      • Johann says:
        February 5, 2016 at 1:36 pm

        51° 7’29.27″N
        6°36’46.94″E

        Let me know if you found it.

        
  214. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 5, 2016 at 2:46 pm

    Hi, Johann the village is not in 3d.

    
  215. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 5, 2016 at 2:51 pm

    Hi, Johann please mention Roselle, Germany.

    
  216. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 5, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    Hmmm, I think you mean Rosellen, isn’t it?…

    
  217. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 5, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Southern parts of Neuss, Germany.

    
  218. Kyle says:
    February 5, 2016 at 4:35 pm

    Webster, TX (New area)

    
  219. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 6, 2016 at 2:28 pm

    Gainesville, Florida updated and extended area.
    Tioga, Florida
    Jonesville, Florida
    Alachua, Florida

    
  220. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 7, 2016 at 6:05 am

    Charleston, South Carolina updated and extended area.
    Johns Island, South Carolina
    Folly Beach, South Carolina
    Sullivan’s Island, South Carolina

    
  221. Johann says:
    February 7, 2016 at 2:11 pm

    Since everybody is confused about the 3D area I mentioned as “Kapellen, Germany”. In the area is a town included named Kapellen, however, if you put it in the search bar it takes you to another place in Germany called Kapellan which I was unaware of. I’m drawing the outlines right now and I’ve posted the coordinates somewhere in the comments above.

    Also, the area is NOT part of the city Neuss, just for the record.

    
  222. Sebastien says:
    February 7, 2016 at 4:42 pm

    Comment to get notifications. This can be deleted.

    
  223. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 8, 2016 at 4:31 am

    Poznan, Poland updated and extended area.
    Wilda, Poland updated and extended area.

    
  224. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 10, 2016 at 11:10 am

    Buenos Aires, Argentina updated and extended area.

    
  225. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 10, 2016 at 11:11 am

    Rimini, Italy updated and extended area.

    
  226. Iron Fist says:
    February 10, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Kawasaki, Tokyo, Japan — Updated, no extension.

    Screenshot of the updated area: http://i.imgur.com/LRPFoaR.jpg

    Tokyo Haneda International Airport looks great up close!

    
  227. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 11, 2016 at 1:34 pm

    Foley, Alabama updated and extended area.
    Magnolia Springs, Alabama updated and extended area.

    
  228. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 12, 2016 at 7:00 am

    Wichita Falls, Texas updated and extended area.

    
  229. Álvaro says:
    February 13, 2016 at 1:06 pm

    Roquetas del Mar, (Spain) updated and extended area.
    Albacete, (Spain) updated and extended area is not completed.
    Torrevieja, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    
  230. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 13, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Salt Lake City, Utah updated and extended area.

    
  231. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 13, 2016 at 4:24 pm

    Salt Lake City, Utah updated and extended area.
    Bountiful, Utah updated and extended area.
    Ogden, Utah updated and extended area.

    
  232. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 14, 2016 at 8:52 am

    Ostrava, Czech Republic updated and extended area.

    
  233. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 14, 2016 at 8:54 am

    Deleted old area of Norwich, England

    
  234. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 15, 2016 at 9:49 am

    Hi, Timothy in outlines sorted by country San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia, Spain is gone.

    
  235. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 15, 2016 at 1:40 pm

    Floris, Virginia updated and extended area.
    Chantilly Heights, Virginia updated and extended area.
    Hattontown, Virginia updated and extended area.
    Herndon, Virginia updated and extended area.

    
  236. Álvaro says:
    February 16, 2016 at 2:41 pm

    Jaen, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    
  237. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 16, 2016 at 2:44 pm

    Small expansion in Huachipato, Chile.
    Small expansion in El Rosal, Chile.
    Small expansion in Andalien, Chile.

    
  238. Álvaro says:
    February 16, 2016 at 2:56 pm

    Roquetas de Mar, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    
  239. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 17, 2016 at 11:48 am

    Small expansion in Shoreland, Ohio.
    Small expansion in Point Place, Ohio.

    
  240. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 18, 2016 at 3:30 pm

    Small expansion in Burstwick, England.

    
  241. Connor says:
    February 18, 2016 at 4:47 pm

    New Haven, CT
    Binghampton, NY
    Vandalia, OH
    St. Charles, IL
    Jackson, TN

    
    • Nathan says:
      March 13, 2016 at 12:56 pm

      That’s “Binghamton” (no P). Just remember, it’s Bingham-ton, as in a town named for Mr. Bingham, not Bing-hampton, like Southampton or East Hampton.

      
  242. Connor says:
    February 18, 2016 at 4:53 pm

    Expansion north of Montreal

    
  243. Thilo says:
    February 18, 2016 at 6:13 pm

    Verona, Italy

    
  244. Thilo says:
    February 18, 2016 at 6:17 pm

    Lublin, Poland

    
  245. Miłosz says:
    February 18, 2016 at 6:23 pm

    Gliwice, Ruda Śląska and Zabrze, Poland

    
  246. Thilo says:
    February 18, 2016 at 6:57 pm

    Rhodes, Greece

    
  247. Frank says:
    February 19, 2016 at 4:23 am

    Worle, UK

    
  248. Álvaro says:
    February 19, 2016 at 11:00 am

    Huelva, (Spain) updated area.

    
  249. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 20, 2016 at 4:24 am

    Lakewood, Washington updated and extended area.
    University Place, Washington updated and extended area.
    Fircrest, Washington updated and extended area.
    Steilacoom, Washington updated and extended area.
    Tacoma, Washington updated and extended area.
    Midland, Washington updated and extended area.
    Parkland, Washington updated and extended area.
    Spanaway, Washington updated and extended area.
    Enchanted Island, Washington

    
  250. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 21, 2016 at 9:00 am

    Concord, North Carolina updated and extended area.
    Harrisburg, North Carolina updated and extended area.
    Rocky River, North Carolina updated and extended area.
    Newell, North Carolina updated and extended area.
    Charlotte, North Carolina updated and extended area.
    Keasler Lake, North Carolina

    
  251. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 22, 2016 at 5:16 am

    Estepona, Spain updated and extended area.

    
  252. Uri says:
    February 22, 2016 at 6:28 pm

    Hi Timothy please add Hakata-ku (Japan)

    
  253. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 23, 2016 at 4:35 am

    Liverpool, England updated and extended area.
    Hoylake, England
    West Kirby, England
    Thurstaston, England
    Meols, England
    Frankby, England
    Caldy, England

    
  254. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 23, 2016 at 2:00 pm

    Toulouse, France updated and extended area

    
  255. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 23, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Morioka, Japan

    
  256. Connor says:
    February 23, 2016 at 6:27 pm

    Sapula, OK

    
  257. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 24, 2016 at 2:58 am

    Victorville, California updated and extended area.
    Hesperia, California updated and extended area.
    Apple Valley, California updated and extended area.

    
  258. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 25, 2016 at 11:50 am

    Saviano, Italy updated and extended area.
    Nola, Italy updated and extended area.
    Palma Campania, Italy updated and extended area.
    Marigliano, Italy updated and extended area.
    Naples, Italy updated and extended area.

    
  259. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 26, 2016 at 10:14 am

    Athens, Georgia updated and extended area.

    
  260. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 27, 2016 at 3:02 am

    Manchester, New Hampshire updated and extended area.

    
  261. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 27, 2016 at 4:11 am

    Lucca, Italy updated and extended area
    Pisa, Italy updated and extended area

    
  262. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 27, 2016 at 4:24 am

    Evansville, IN updated and extended area

    
  263. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 27, 2016 at 4:55 am

    Dijon, France updated and extended area

    
  264. Álvaro says:
    February 27, 2016 at 8:48 am

    Borgo, (France) updated area.

    
  265. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 28, 2016 at 6:03 am

    Killeen, Texas updated and extended area.
    Temple, Texas updated and extended area.
    Pendleton, Texas
    Troy, Texas

    
  266. Manolache Alexandru says:
    February 29, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Rochester, New York updated and extended area.
    Fairport, New York
    Webster, New York

    
  267. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 1, 2016 at 12:24 pm

    Odessa, Florida updated and extended area.
    Trinity, Florida updated and extended area.
    Keystone, Florida

    
  268. Connor says:
    March 1, 2016 at 10:59 pm

    Kingston, Ontario, Canada
    Foxborough, MA
    Bridgeport, CT

    
  269. Connor says:
    March 1, 2016 at 11:25 pm

    Lexington, KY
    Leicester, England
    Aurora, IL

    
  270. Thilo says:
    March 2, 2016 at 5:46 am

    Ancona, Italy

    
  271. Thilo says:
    March 2, 2016 at 5:53 am

    Rostock, Germany

    
  272. Frank says:
    March 2, 2016 at 5:54 am

    Brescia, Italy updated and extended area

    
  273. Thilo says:
    March 2, 2016 at 6:03 am

    Dunkerque, France

    
  274. Thilo says:
    March 2, 2016 at 6:23 am

    Warsaw, Poland, extended area

    
  275. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 2, 2016 at 2:07 pm

    Novara, Italy updated and extended area

    
  276. Jackson says:
    March 2, 2016 at 7:08 pm

    Has anybody else noticed that in Lexington, Kentucky the new 3D imagery takes away the Lexington Financial Tower? It makes me fairly mad too because it seems as if Google does not have the time to critique something on that grand of scale.

    
  277. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 3, 2016 at 7:15 am

    Avon, CT updated and extended area.
    Simsbury, CT
    Granby, CT

    
  278. Álvaro says:
    March 3, 2016 at 10:29 am

    Guadiaro, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    
  279. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 3, 2016 at 2:49 pm

    Johnstown, Pennsylvania updated and extended area

    
  280. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 4, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Marbella, Spain updated and extended area

    
  281. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 4, 2016 at 8:53 am

    Verdon Gorge, France NEW AREA

    
  282. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 4, 2016 at 11:33 am

    Small expansion in Waterford, Wisconsin.

    
  283. Iron Fist says:
    March 5, 2016 at 2:02 am

    Bournemouth, UK — Update and extension

    
  284. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 5, 2016 at 3:28 am

    Antwerp, Belgium updated and extended area

    
  285. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 5, 2016 at 9:20 am

    Fairfield, CA Update & Extension

    
  286. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 5, 2016 at 10:25 am

    Vicenza, Italy Update & Extension

    
  287. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 5, 2016 at 10:33 am

    Livorno, Italy Update & Extension

    
  288. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 5, 2016 at 11:03 am

    La Crosse, Wisconsin Update & Extension

    
  289. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 6, 2016 at 5:50 am

    Small expansion in Key Biscayne, Florida.

    
  290. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 6, 2016 at 10:50 am

    Temecula, CA update and extension

    
  291. Frank says:
    March 7, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Munich, Germany update and extension

    
  292. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 8, 2016 at 6:16 am

    Small area near Canberra International Airport, Australia

    
  293. Johan Karlsson says:
    March 8, 2016 at 7:04 pm

    Sapulpa and Sand Springs, just west of Tulsa, OK, are in 3D. As is Aurora, IL. Party time! Excellent!

    
  294. Andrew (Alf) Leahy says:
    March 9, 2016 at 2:51 am

    Nasushiobara, Japan

    
  295. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 9, 2016 at 11:15 am

    Yokohama, Japan updated and extended area.

    
  296. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 10, 2016 at 9:13 am

    Gulfport, Mississippi updated and extended area.

    
  297. Iron Fist says:
    March 10, 2016 at 12:50 pm

    Tokyo Disneyland Resort — Small area updated

    
  298. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 11, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    Ulm, Germany updated and extended area.

    
  299. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 12, 2016 at 3:56 pm

    Abilene, Texas updated and extended area.

    
  300. Iron Fist says:
    March 13, 2016 at 5:07 am

    Nikko, Japan — New area

    (New imagery only covers a valley on the northern outskirts of Nikko, Japan)

    
  301. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 13, 2016 at 5:15 am

    Panama City, Florida updated and extended area

    
  302. Connor says:
    March 14, 2016 at 10:25 pm

    Killeen, TX Expansion
    Granby, CT

    
  303. Iron Fist says:
    March 15, 2016 at 8:20 pm

    BRUSSELS, BELGIUM!

    3D imagery finally added!

    
  304. Thilo says:
    March 15, 2016 at 8:24 pm

    Wuppertal, Germany

    
  305. Thilo says:
    March 15, 2016 at 8:26 pm

    Malaga, Spain, extended area

    
  306. Thilo says:
    March 15, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Halle (Saale), Germany

    
  307. Thilo says:
    March 15, 2016 at 8:36 pm

    Potsdam, Germany

    
  308. Iron Fist says:
    March 15, 2016 at 9:38 pm

    BERLIN, GERMANY — Entire region updated, minor extension at southeast corner and northwest corner, plus extension at POTSDAM.

    Bloody great day for updates!

    
  309. Connor says:
    March 15, 2016 at 11:55 pm

    East of Philadelphia
    Euclid, OH
    League City, TX

    
  310. Álvaro says:
    March 16, 2016 at 9:45 am

    Sevilla (Spain), updated area.

    
  311. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 17, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Temple, Texas updated and extended area.

    
  312. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 17, 2016 at 3:37 pm

    Lille, France updated and extended area

    
  313. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 17, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Avignon, France updated end extended area

    
  314. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 17, 2016 at 3:39 pm

    Firenze, Italy updated and extended area

    
  315. Manolache Alexandru says:
    March 17, 2016 at 3:42 pm

    Taranto, Italy updated area

    
  316. Iron Fist says:
    March 20, 2016 at 9:56 pm

    Heidelberg, Germany — Update & extension (into Neckargemünd, Germany)

    
  317. Iron Fist says:
    March 20, 2016 at 10:35 pm

    Montpellier, France — Update, minor reduction of imagery at Guzargues, France.

    
  318. Timothy Whitehead says:
    March 22, 2016 at 1:18 pm

    Burgos, Spain, update and minor extension

    
  319. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:13 pm

    Frankfurt, Germany

    
  320. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:18 pm

    Wiesbaden, Germany
    Mainz, Germany
    Kassel, Germany

    
  321. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:19 pm

    Düsseldorf, Germany

    
  322. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:22 pm

    Cartagena, Spain

    
  323. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:33 pm

    Monterrey, Mexico

    
  324. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:38 pm

    Pensacola, Florida

    
  325. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 8:54 pm

    Syracuse, NY

    
  326. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 9:01 pm

    Geneva, Switzerland extended area

    
  327. Connor says:
    March 28, 2016 at 9:08 pm

    Mt Prospect, IL
    Syracuse, NY
    Zion, IL

    
  328. Connor says:
    March 28, 2016 at 9:12 pm

    Watford, England

    
  329. Thilo says:
    March 28, 2016 at 9:18 pm

    Dinslaken, Germany

    Reply
  330. Frank says:
    March 29, 2016 at 3:05 am

    Heidelberg, Germany, extension to the south

    Reply
  331. Miłosz says:
    March 29, 2016 at 6:05 am

    Rotterdam, Netherlands

    Reply
  332. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 10:14 am

    Gary, Indiana

    Reply
  333. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 10:19 am

    Holyoke, Massachusetts

    Reply
  334. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 10:24 am

    Repentigny, Quebec

    Reply
  335. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 10:34 am

    Cutler Bay, Florida

    Reply
  336. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 10:48 am

    Lake Charles, Louisiana

    Reply
  337. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 11:06 am

    Dortmund, Germany extended area (north)

    Reply
  338. Ryan Keeney says:
    March 29, 2016 at 11:22 am

    Vienna, Austria update and slight northwest extension.

    Reply
  339. Álvaro says:
    March 29, 2016 at 3:19 pm

    Fuengirola, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  340. Álvaro says:
    March 29, 2016 at 3:38 pm

    Seville, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  341. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 4:23 pm

    Northampton, England

    Reply
  342. Thilo says:
    March 29, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    Bari, Italy extended area

    Reply
  343. Iron Fist says:
    March 29, 2016 at 10:28 pm

    Munich, Germany — Extension and updated imagery for entire city centre.

    Reply
  344. Iron Fist says:
    April 3, 2016 at 9:30 pm

    Duisberg, Germany — New area
    Essen, Germany — New area
    Bochum, Germany — New area

    Reply
  345. Connor says:
    April 3, 2016 at 11:11 pm

    North St. Paul, MN
    Bedford, OH

    Reply
  346. Karl says:
    April 5, 2016 at 6:39 am

    Frankfurt (Main), Germany

    Reply
  347. Karl says:
    April 5, 2016 at 8:19 am

    Darmstadt, Germany

    Reply
  348. Iron Fist says:
    April 6, 2016 at 10:21 pm

    Bucharest, Romania — Updated (no extension)

    Some of the outskirts have been reduced in various places. It looks like Google reprocessed the imagery for this area in the same way they did with Berlin a couple weeks ago, so now Bucharest looks cleaner and more detailed.

    Reply
  349. Toni Müller says:
    April 7, 2016 at 10:16 am

    Erfurt, Germany — updated central area (no extensions)

    Reply
  350. Álvaro says:
    April 7, 2016 at 10:37 am

    What happen with Iasi, Romania?

    Reply
  351. Álvaro says:
    April 14, 2016 at 2:03 pm

    Onda and Alcora (Spain) now in 3D.

    Reply
  352. Connor says:
    April 14, 2016 at 3:27 pm

    Harvey, IL

    Reply
  353. Thilo says:
    April 14, 2016 at 6:31 pm

    Frankfurt, Germany, extended area (airport, western suburbs)

    Reply
  354. Thilo says:
    April 14, 2016 at 6:48 pm

    Heraklion, Greece

    Reply
  355. Álvaro says:
    April 18, 2016 at 12:09 pm

    Bamberg, updated area.

    Reply
  356. RusselMark says:
    April 18, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Manila, Philippines new 3D area!

    Reply
  357. RusselMark says:
    April 18, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    Melbourne, Australia, extended area

    Reply
  358. RusselMark says:
    April 18, 2016 at 4:45 pm

    not supported just Updated Rennes, France No Extension

    Reply
  359. Iron Fist says:
    April 19, 2016 at 12:32 am

    Boynton Beach, FL — New area

    Reply
  360. Jackson says:
    April 19, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    Devils Tower, Wyoming

    Reply
  361. Connor says:
    April 19, 2016 at 9:24 pm

    Quincy, MA

    Reply
  362. Manolache Alexandru says:
    April 24, 2016 at 9:16 am

    Hi, Timothy please add Santa Fe, Argentina.

    Reply
  363. Julius says:
    April 25, 2016 at 9:29 am

    Please add Vilnius, Lithuania

    Reply
  364. Connor says:
    April 25, 2016 at 9:29 pm

    A thin strip just north of Easthampton, MA

    Reply
  365. RusselMark says:
    April 26, 2016 at 9:13 am

    added Zamboanga, Philippines

    Reply
  366. Iron Fist says:
    April 27, 2016 at 2:51 am

    Chuluota, FL — New area

    Reply
  367. Jackson says:
    April 28, 2016 at 12:38 pm

    Golden, Colorado extended area

    Reply
  368. Uri says:
    May 4, 2016 at 4:52 am

    + Cádiz (Spain)

    Reply
  369. Thilo says:
    May 4, 2016 at 5:30 am

    Hanau, Germany

    Reply
  370. Iron Fist says:
    May 4, 2016 at 6:41 am

    London, UK — Extended area (South London, Crystal Palace)

    Reply
  371. Connor says:
    May 4, 2016 at 9:54 am

    Forest Lake, MN
    Pittsburgh, PA expansion

    Reply
  372. RusselMark says:
    May 4, 2016 at 12:28 pm

    Bristol, UK

    Reply
  373. Álvaro says:
    May 5, 2016 at 10:11 am

    Madrid, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  374. Jacob says:
    May 13, 2016 at 8:29 pm

    Kaneohe, Hawaii

    Reply
  375. Jacob says:
    May 14, 2016 at 9:35 am

    Richmond Island in the Portland-Biddeford Area has been removed

    Reply
  376. Álvaro says:
    May 15, 2016 at 4:29 pm

    Deleted little of west Patos, Pontevedra (Spain).

    Reply
  377. Álvaro says:
    May 22, 2016 at 3:07 pm

    The updated and extended area of Madrid east is more big.

    Reply
  378. Iron Fist says:
    May 26, 2016 at 11:04 am

    Montreal, Canada — Updated around site of World Expo ’67 & Circuit Gilles Villeneuve (Canadian Grand Prix)

    Reply
  379. Álvaro says:
    May 26, 2016 at 2:25 pm

    Madrid, (Spain) central area updated.
    Castellón de la Plana, (Spain) The previous area in 3D now goes back again.

    Reply
  380. Iron Fist says:
    May 26, 2016 at 10:47 pm

    Entire Walt Disney World site at Orlando, FL removed!
    That specific area was just updated a few weeks ago with some of the best 3D imagery that Google has added, but for some reason all that brand new imagery was removed. I wonder why.

    Reply
  381. Jco888 says:
    May 28, 2016 at 10:35 pm

    Charlotte NC and most of it metro is gone (what the heck going on?!?)

    Reply
  382. Jackson says:
    May 30, 2016 at 11:42 am

    Denver, Colorado reverted back to its old 3D imagery, I’ve never seen that happen befor. Why is it doing this!?

    Reply
  383. Ryan K says:
    May 31, 2016 at 2:32 pm

    Denver, Charlotte, and Disney World are now fixed.

    https://productforums.google.com/forum/?utm_medium=email&utm_source=footer#!msg/maps/yUVbm7oz4Hg/ZMRcvM_IMwAJ

    Reply
  384. Iron Fist says:
    May 31, 2016 at 9:59 pm

    London, UK — Extended Area (Olympic Park, Stratford, Barking)

    Reply
  385. Connor says:
    June 1, 2016 at 9:03 am

    Norwalk & Stamford, CT
    Lansdale, PA/Expansion of Philadelphia

    Reply
  386. Connor says:
    June 5, 2016 at 10:18 am

    Expansion to the east of Dayton, OH

    Reply
  387. Jonathan Rosas says:
    June 8, 2016 at 2:31 pm

    In Lyon, France there is a easter egg: In Stade des Lumieres and his surroundings, after a period of time, disappears some textures in 3D imagery.

    Reply
  388. Jacob says:
    June 9, 2016 at 3:35 pm

    Expansion to Little Rock Vicinity (Ironton and Scott), Arkansas

    Reply
  389. Whisper says:
    June 10, 2016 at 1:38 pm

    Plainfield Ill

    Reply
  390. Joshua says:
    June 12, 2016 at 11:37 pm

    It appears that they removed a sliver of 3D near Victorville,CA

    Reply
  391. Paul says:
    June 18, 2016 at 4:02 am

    Aguadilla, Puerto Rico

    Reply
  392. Thilo says:
    June 18, 2016 at 6:13 am

    Valencia, Spain

    Reply
  393. Thilo says:
    June 18, 2016 at 6:35 am

    Durban, South Africa

    Reply
  394. Thilo says:
    June 18, 2016 at 6:50 am

    Rio de Janeiro, Brazil extended area

    Reply
  395. Thilo says:
    June 18, 2016 at 6:52 am

    Manaus, Brazil

    Reply
  396. Thilo says:
    June 18, 2016 at 6:56 am

    Belo Horizonte, Brazil extended area

    Reply
  397. Thilo says:
    June 18, 2016 at 7:05 am

    Brasilia, Brazil extended area

    Reply
  398. Connor says:
    June 18, 2016 at 8:24 am

    Daytona Beach, FL

    Reply
  399. Álvaro says:
    June 18, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Castellón de la Plana, (Spain) return to ancient 3D area.

    Reply
  400. Frank says:
    June 18, 2016 at 10:22 am

    Krugersdorp, Roodeort (South Africa)

    Reply
  401. Connor says:
    June 18, 2016 at 7:31 pm

    Hastings, MN

    Reply
  402. Paul says:
    June 19, 2016 at 10:22 am

    also Arecibo in Puerto Rico

    Reply
  403. Jacob says:
    June 19, 2016 at 11:47 am

    Update and slightly extended area São Paulo, Brazil

    Reply
  404. Jacob says:
    June 19, 2016 at 12:08 pm

    Update and slightly reduced area Florianópolis, Brazil
    Update and slightly extended area Santos, Brazil
    Slightly reduced area Salvador, Brazil
    Reduced area Recife, Brazil

    Reply
  405. Frank says:
    June 20, 2016 at 3:44 am

    Rethimno, Greece

    Reply
  406. Connor says:
    June 20, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Expansion to Honolulu, HI

    Reply
  407. Connor says:
    June 20, 2016 at 10:56 am

    Texas City/Alvin/Rosenberg, TX

    Reply
  408. Mihaela Gabriela says:
    July 25, 2016 at 2:00 am

    Hi, Timothy please add these updates and Escatawpa, Mississippi to the “3DMeshLocationsNetworkLink”

    Reply
  409. Ryan K says:
    July 29, 2016 at 4:19 pm

    Washington DC except the area surrounding the National Mall.

    Reply
  410. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 4:41 pm

    Wiesbaden, Germany extended area

    Reply
  411. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:02 pm

    Portland, TX

    Reply
  412. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:06 pm

    Miami Gardens, FL

    Reply
  413. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:12 pm

    Decatur, AL

    Reply
  414. Connor says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:21 pm

    Waterbury, CT
    New Carlisle, OH
    Decatur, AL
    Deltona/Sanford, FL
    Miami Gardens, FL

    Reply
  415. Connor says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    Arkansas Pass/Rockport, TX

    Reply
  416. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:28 pm

    Meridianville, AL

    Reply
  417. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:39 pm

    Milton, FL

    Reply
  418. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 5:49 pm

    Los Banos, CA

    Reply
  419. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 6:51 pm

    Melbourne,. Australia extended area

    Reply
  420. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 7:04 pm

    Eastern suburbs of Cape Town; South Africa

    Reply
  421. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 7:05 pm

    Pretoria, South Africa extended area

    Reply
  422. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    Okazaki, Japan

    Reply
  423. Thilo says:
    July 29, 2016 at 7:14 pm

    Toyohashi, Japan

    Reply
  424. Miłosz says:
    July 30, 2016 at 2:26 pm

    Looks like they deleted all the 3d imagery on the Mediterranean coast including Barcelona, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Valletta, Rome, Genova, Napoli and many others.

    Reply
  425. Thilo says:
    August 1, 2016 at 10:07 am

    Kōchi, Japan

    Reply
  426. Thilo says:
    August 1, 2016 at 10:41 am

    Alès, France

    Reply
  427. Connor says:
    August 1, 2016 at 5:41 pm

    Matthews, NC

    Reply
  428. someone 1 says:
    August 2, 2016 at 9:53 am

    The Olympic venues in Rio got new 3d. And new imagery too.

    Reply
  429. Frank says:
    August 9, 2016 at 7:39 am

    Telde, Gran Canaria, Spain

    Reply
  430. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 8:05 am

    Monument Valley

    Reply
  431. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 8:42 am

    Huntsville, AL

    Reply
  432. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 8:55 am

    Cork, Ireland

    Reply
  433. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 9:18 am

    Meung-sur-Loire, France

    Reply
  434. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 9:23 am

    Chateaudun, France

    Reply
  435. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 1:42 pm

    Mesa Verde National Park

    Reply
  436. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 1:51 pm

    Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park

    Reply
  437. Thilo says:
    August 30, 2016 at 2:02 pm

    Pinnacles National Park

    Reply
  438. Ryan K says:
    August 30, 2016 at 2:30 pm

    Washington D.C. is gone.

    Reply
  439. Connor says:
    August 30, 2016 at 7:12 pm

    North and East of Round Rock, TX

    Reply
  440. Connor says:
    August 30, 2016 at 7:45 pm

    Canyonlands National Park
    38° 8’55.30″N 109°47’24.39″W

    Reply
  441. Frank says:
    August 31, 2016 at 9:22 am

    Kailua-Kona, Hawaii

    Reply
  442. Thilo says:
    August 31, 2016 at 10:49 am

    Talcy, Loir-et-Cher, France

    Reply
  443. Thilo says:
    August 31, 2016 at 10:55 am

    Bouges-le-Chateau, France

    Reply
  444. Connor says:
    August 31, 2016 at 11:14 am

    Richland, WA

    Reply
  445. Thilo says:
    September 13, 2016 at 9:15 pm

    Corpus Christi, TX

    Reply
  446. Connor says:
    September 13, 2016 at 11:48 pm

    Bentonville, AR

    Reply
  447. Álvaro says:
    September 16, 2016 at 6:45 pm

    Oporto, updated imagery of south.

    Reply
  448. Álvaro says:
    September 16, 2016 at 7:05 pm

    Pedreguer, Spain, now in 3D.

    Reply
  449. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    Ronda, Spain

    Reply
  450. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:29 pm

    Glasgow, Scotland

    Reply
  451. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:30 pm

    York, England

    Reply
  452. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:37 pm

    Amboise, France

    Reply
  453. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:42 pm

    Lassay-sur-Croisne, France

    Reply
  454. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:49 pm

    Château du Rivau, France

    Reply
  455. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 8:53 pm

    Château de Montpoupon, France

    Reply
  456. Thilo says:
    September 16, 2016 at 9:31 pm

    Kofu, Japan

    Reply
  457. Zhen Hey Yap says:
    September 17, 2016 at 9:47 am

    Sungai Petani, Malaysia: NEW COUNTRY!!

    Reply
  458. Connor says:
    September 17, 2016 at 10:19 am

    Charlemagne, Quebec Canada

    Reply
  459. Álvaro says:
    September 19, 2016 at 5:55 pm

    Girona, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  460. Álvaro says:
    September 19, 2016 at 6:21 pm

    Murcia, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  461. Thilo says:
    September 19, 2016 at 7:53 pm

    Patras, Greece

    Reply
  462. Frank says:
    September 20, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Kilkenny, Ireland

    Reply
  463. Uri says:
    September 21, 2016 at 2:45 am

    Parow (Cape Town)

    Reply
  464. Frank says:
    September 21, 2016 at 5:17 am

    Tralee, Ireland

    Reply
  465. Joshua says:
    September 22, 2016 at 11:44 pm

    Capitol Reef National Park; Fruita, Utah

    Reply
  466. Thilo says:
    September 23, 2016 at 5:47 am

    Mount St. Helens, WA

    Reply
  467. Connor says:
    September 23, 2016 at 9:51 am

    Expansion west of Hamilton, ON Canada
    Warminster, PA
    Englewood, OH

    Reply
  468. Thilo says:
    September 23, 2016 at 10:07 am

    Torrejón de Ardoz, Spain

    Reply
  469. Joshua Schumacher says:
    September 24, 2016 at 1:50 am

    Fourways, Bryanston, Midrand, Johannesburg

    Reply
  470. Thilo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 6:36 am

    Coburg, Germany

    Reply
  471. Thilo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:00 am

    Athlone, Ireland

    Reply
  472. Thilo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 7:07 am

    Maidstone, England

    Reply
  473. Thilo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:05 am

    Fukuoka, Japan extended area

    Reply
  474. Thilo says:
    September 24, 2016 at 8:24 am

    Peterborough, England

    Reply
  475. Johann says:
    September 25, 2016 at 12:59 pm

    Terrebonne/Charlemagne, Canada (connecting Montreal and Repentigny)

    Reply
  476. Álvaro says:
    September 27, 2016 at 6:32 pm

    South of Oporto, (Portugal) updated and extension.

    Reply
  477. Thilo says:
    September 27, 2016 at 6:44 pm

    Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Spain

    Reply
  478. Álvaro says:
    September 27, 2016 at 6:54 pm

    Aeropuerto de los Rodeos, (Spain)

    Reply
  479. Álvaro says:
    September 27, 2016 at 7:04 pm

    Mataró, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  480. Thilo says:
    September 27, 2016 at 7:14 pm

    Ipoh, Malaysia

    Reply
  481. Thilo says:
    September 27, 2016 at 7:18 pm

    Mount Fuji, Japan

    Reply
  482. Connor says:
    September 28, 2016 at 12:18 am

    Cambridge, Ontario, Canada

    Reply
  483. Álvaro says:
    September 28, 2016 at 6:43 am

    San Galo, (Switzerland) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  484. Thilo says:
    September 28, 2016 at 10:49 am

    El Paso, TX extended area

    Reply
  485. Connor says:
    September 28, 2016 at 11:11 am

    St. Augustine, FL
    The area around Pittsburgh International Airport
    Bensalem, PA connecting Philadelphia with Trenton, NJ
    The area around Huntsville, AL International Airport

    Reply
  486. Miłosz says:
    September 29, 2016 at 7:08 am

    Český Krumlov, Czech Republic

    Reply
  487. Connor says:
    September 29, 2016 at 11:23 am

    New Canaan, CT

    Reply
  488. Álvaro says:
    October 1, 2016 at 11:44 am

    Saarbrucken, (Germany) updated area.

    Reply
  489. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 1:52 pm

    Oporto, (Portugal) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  490. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 2:19 pm

    Santa Cruz de Tenerife, (Spain) now in 3D.

    Reply
  491. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 2:29 pm

    Alcalá de Henares, (Spain) now in 3D.

    Reply
  492. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 2:43 pm

    Burgos, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  493. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 2:47 pm

    Salamanca, (Spain) updated area,

    Reply
  494. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 2:53 pm

    Almería, (Spain) extended area.

    Reply
  495. Álvaro says:
    October 4, 2016 at 3:17 pm

    Ibiza, (Spain) now in 3D.

    Reply
  496. Thilo says:
    October 4, 2016 at 3:53 pm

    Johannesburg, South Africa extended area (Germiston, Boksburg)

    Reply
  497. Thilo says:
    October 4, 2016 at 4:03 pm

    Cork, Ireland extended area

    Reply
  498. Thilo says:
    October 4, 2016 at 4:06 pm

    Bray, Ireland

    Reply
  499. Frank says:
    October 4, 2016 at 5:30 pm

    Snowdonia National Park, Wales, UK

    Reply
  500. Connor says:
    October 5, 2016 at 10:56 am

    St. Thomas, Ontario, Canada
    Saginaw, MI Update and expansion
    Utica/Troy, MI
    Monroe, LA update and expansion
    DeLand, FL
    Wilson, NC

    Reply
  501. Álvaro says:
    October 6, 2016 at 2:55 pm

    Deland, FL now in 3D.

    Reply
  502. Álvaro says:
    October 8, 2016 at 9:24 am

    Latina, (Italy) updated area.

    Reply
  503. Álvaro says:
    October 13, 2016 at 2:58 pm

    Pamplona (Spain), updated area.

    Reply
  504. Álvaro says:
    October 13, 2016 at 3:07 pm

    Cartagena, (Spain) updated and minor extension.

    Reply
  505. Connor says:
    October 13, 2016 at 3:09 pm

    Thunder Bay, Ontario, Canada
    Mentor/Painesville, OH
    New Kensington/Leechburg, PA
    Laurel/ Bowie, MD

    Reply
  506. Álvaro says:
    October 13, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    Cádiz, (Spain) updated and extended imagery.

    Reply
  507. Connor says:
    October 13, 2016 at 3:12 pm

    Lake Wylie, SC

    Reply
  508. Álvaro says:
    October 13, 2016 at 3:23 pm

    Getafe, (Spain) now in 3D and south-west of Madrid updated 3D area.

    Reply
  509. Connor says:
    October 13, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    Blainville, QC
    Brandon, MS

    Reply
  510. Álvaro says:
    October 14, 2016 at 3:13 pm

    Camas, Portland now in 3D.

    Reply
  511. Uri says:
    October 15, 2016 at 3:11 pm

    Palma de Mallorca, Spain

    Reply
  512. Álvaro says:
    October 16, 2016 at 10:16 am

    Berna, (Switzerland) updated imagery.

    Reply
  513. Thilo says:
    October 24, 2016 at 4:17 pm

    Bonn, Germany

    Reply
  514. Thilo says:
    October 24, 2016 at 4:25 pm

    Angoulême, France

    Reply
  515. Thilo says:
    October 24, 2016 at 4:48 pm

    New Brunswick, NJ

    Reply
  516. Thilo says:
    October 24, 2016 at 4:55 pm

    Glastonbury, England

    Reply
  517. Thilo says:
    October 24, 2016 at 5:03 pm

    Honfleur, France

    Reply
  518. Álvaro says:
    October 24, 2016 at 5:57 pm

    Granada, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  519. Connor says:
    October 25, 2016 at 11:05 am

    Stow/Kent, OH
    Expansion East of New Haven, CT
    Coopersburg, PA
    Lockport, NY Update and Expansion
    Small Strip just to the West of Wake Forest, NC

    Reply
  520. Álvaro says:
    October 25, 2016 at 2:23 pm

    Venecia, (Italy) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  521. Álvaro says:
    November 9, 2016 at 7:39 am

    Ciudad Real, (Spain) not updated imagery, only extended.

    Reply
  522. Álvaro says:
    November 15, 2016 at 7:51 am

    None of the updates in Spain is of imagery, only little extended. Thanks.

    Reply
  523. Frank says:
    November 22, 2016 at 12:21 pm

    Sakata (Japan), found by the new version 3 of the voyager layer

    Reply
  524. Frank says:
    November 22, 2016 at 12:25 pm

    Nacogdoches, TX

    Reply
  525. Connor says:
    November 22, 2016 at 1:21 pm

    New Voyager Layer:
    Nacogdoches, TX
    Wilson, NC
    Cabot, AR

    Reply
  526. Álvaro says:
    November 22, 2016 at 3:21 pm

    Pleasanton. CA updated and extended area.

    Reply
  527. Manolache Alexandru says:
    November 27, 2016 at 10:38 am

    Glacier National Park; St Mary, Montana

    Reply
  528. Connor says:
    November 27, 2016 at 10:16 pm

    Lassen Peak, California

    Reply
  529. Manolache Alexandru says:
    November 30, 2016 at 3:36 pm

    Update and slightly extended area Curitiba, Brazil

    Reply
  530. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:07 pm

    Kassel (Germany), updated and extended area.

    Reply
  531. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:22 pm

    Bremerhaven, Germany (updated and minor extension on Laven)

    Reply
  532. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:29 pm

    Dresde, Germany (updated and extended area)

    Reply
  533. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:33 pm

    Chemnitz, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  534. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:37 pm

    Bayreuth, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  535. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:41 pm

    Orléans, France

    Reply
  536. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:41 pm

    Tours, France

    Reply
  537. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:42 pm

    Wurzburgo, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  538. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:43 pm

    Toulon, France

    Reply
  539. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:46 pm

    Ingolstadt, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  540. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:49 pm

    Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Reply
  541. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:53 pm

    Augsburgo, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  542. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 6:58 pm

    Salzburgo, Austria (updated area)

    Reply
  543. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:00 pm

    Paterson, NJ

    Reply
  544. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:02 pm

    Heilbronn, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  545. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:04 pm

    Mannheim, Germany (updated and extended area)

    Reply
  546. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:07 pm

    Érfurt, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  547. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:10 pm

    Tréveris, Germany (updated area)

    Reply
  548. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    South Bend, IN

    Reply
  549. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:11 pm

    Colonia, Germany (updated and extended area)

    Reply
  550. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:12 pm

    Dormagen, Germany (now in 3D)

    Reply
  551. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:13 pm

    Sarnia, Ontario

    Reply
  552. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:16 pm

    Graz, Austria (updated area)

    Reply
  553. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:19 pm

    Liberec, República Checa (updated area)

    Reply
  554. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    Brno, República Checa (updated area)

    Reply
  555. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:23 pm

    Praga, República Checa (updated and extended area)

    Reply
  556. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:25 pm

    Passau, Germany

    Reply
  557. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:36 pm

    Plymouth, England

    Reply
  558. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:40 pm

    Guildford, England

    Reply
  559. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 7:48 pm

    Füssen, Germany

    Reply
  560. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:06 pm

    Bilbao, Spain (updated area)

    Reply
  561. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:07 pm

    Vitoria, Spain (updated area)

    Reply
  562. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:08 pm

    Zaragoza, Spain (updated and extended area)

    Reply
  563. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:15 pm

    Asahikawa, Japan

    Reply
  564. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:16 pm

    Koriyama, Japan

    Reply
  565. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:18 pm

    Yonezawa, Japan

    Reply
  566. Álvaro says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:18 pm

    Jerez de la Frontera, Spain (updated area)

    Reply
  567. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:23 pm

    Nagano, Japan

    Reply
  568. Thilo says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:28 pm

    Klang, Malaysia

    Reply
  569. Connor says:
    December 15, 2016 at 8:40 pm

    Still Looking but here’s what I could find for Canada and the United States:
    Sarnia, ON
    Amherstburg, ON
    Burlington, ON
    Gatineau, QC Extension
    Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, QC/Delson, QC
    South Bend, IN/Niles, MI
    Livonia, MI
    Paterson, NJ
    Rockaway, NJ
    Holyoke, MA
    Bloomfield/South Windsor, CT
    Hyannis, MA Update and Expansion
    Altoona, PA
    Toms River/Brick/Long Branch, NJ
    Fairfax/West Springfield, VA
    Mooresville, NC
    Flagler Beach,FL expansion south
    Cocoa Beach, FL Expansion South
    Elyria/Lorain, OH
    North Chicago, IL
    Expansion West of Des Moines, IA
    Expansion South of Blue Springs, MO

    Reply
  570. Connor says:
    December 15, 2016 at 9:00 pm

    Helsinki, Finland Update and Expansion
    Expansion West of Manchester, UK

    Reply
  571. Frank says:
    December 16, 2016 at 3:39 am

    Sandford, UK

    Reply
  572. Frank says:
    December 16, 2016 at 3:51 am

    Palermo, Italy, reappeared and extended area
    Sheffield, UK, update and extension
    Leeds, UK, update and extension

    Reply
  573. Frank says:
    December 16, 2016 at 4:03 am

    Weymouth, UK
    Ramsgate, UK

    Reply
  574. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 11:27 am

    Poitiers, France (updated area)

    Reply
  575. Thilo says:
    December 16, 2016 at 1:25 pm

    Fontevraud-l’Abbaye, France

    Reply
  576. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:16 pm

    Borgo and Bastia, France (updated area)

    Reply
  577. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:18 pm

    Como, Italy (updated and extension)

    Reply
  578. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:22 pm

    Lugano, Italy (updated area)

    Reply
  579. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:26 pm

    Módena, Italy (updated area)

    Reply
  580. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:29 pm

    Parma, Italy (updated area)

    Reply
  581. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:33 pm

    North and east of Rome, updated and extended

    Reply
  582. Álvaro says:
    December 16, 2016 at 5:35 pm

    Pescara, Italy (updated and extended)

    Reply
  583. Thilo says:
    December 16, 2016 at 6:39 pm

    Bonifacio, France

    Reply
  584. Ryan W Keeney says:
    December 21, 2016 at 7:45 pm

    Vienna, Austria and Carmel, Indiana update.

    Reply
  585. Frank says:
    December 22, 2016 at 8:14 am

    San José, Spain

    Reply
  586. Frank says:
    December 22, 2016 at 9:21 am

    Magog, QC

    Reply
  587. Álvaro says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Logroño, (Spain) updated area,

    Reply
  588. Thilo says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:32 pm

    Aachen, Germany

    Reply
  589. Thilo says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:33 pm

    Kiel, Germany

    Reply
  590. Álvaro says:
    January 3, 2017 at 7:53 pm

    Elche, (Spain) updated and extended area.

    Reply
  591. Thilo says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    Freising, Germany

    Reply
  592. Thilo says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:11 pm

    Enschede, Netherlands

    Reply
  593. jonahrf1999 says:
    January 3, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    Springfield,MA Hartford, New Haven updated and extended area including my home

    Reply
  594. Connor says:
    January 4, 2017 at 1:06 am

    Mississauga/Oakville/Milton, Ontario
    Aurora/Newmarket, Ontario
    Kingston, Ontario Imagery Extension
    Expansion east of Ottawa, Ontario
    Sudbury, Ontario Update and Expansion
    Nanaimo, British Columbia
    Utica, NY update and expansion
    Springfield, MA
    Amherst Center, MA
    Gaithersburg, MD
    Westfield, IN

    Reply
  595. Connor says:
    January 4, 2017 at 11:06 am

    Battle Creek, MI Update and Expansion
    New Bedford, MA Update and Expansion

    Reply
  596. Manolache Alexandru says:
    January 6, 2017 at 3:26 pm

    Brunswick, Germany (updated and extended area)

    Reply
  597. Amijo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:10 am

    Cumberland, Canadá (now in 3D).

    Reply
  598. Amijo says:
    January 16, 2017 at 6:19 am

    Germantown, Washintong DC (now in 3D)

    Reply
  599. Connor says:
    January 26, 2017 at 2:42 pm

    Hampton, New Brunswick, Canada. This is the first area in Maritime Canada

    Reply
  600. Álvaro says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:39 pm

    Valladolid, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  601. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Osnabrück, Germany

    Reply
  602. Álvaro says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:48 pm

    Ávila, (Spain) now in 3D.

    Reply
  603. Álvaro says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    San Sebastian, (Spain) updated area.

    Reply
  604. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:49 pm

    Kaiserslautern, Germany

    Reply
  605. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:50 pm

    Tübingen, Germany

    Reply
  606. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:52 pm

    Southampton, England

    Reply
  607. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Bayonne, France

    Reply
  608. Álvaro says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:53 pm

    Lisbon, updated and extended area.

    Reply
  609. Álvaro says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:55 pm

    Montijo, updated area.

    Reply
  610. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Thessaloniki, Greece

    Reply
  611. Álvaro says:
    February 2, 2017 at 4:56 pm

    Aldeia do Meco, now in 3D.

    Reply
  612. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:00 pm

    Eindhoven, Netherlands

    Reply
  613. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:01 pm

    Groningen, Netherlands

    Reply
  614. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:02 pm

    Turku, Finland

    Reply
  615. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:07 pm

    Cape Town, South Africa

    Reply
  616. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:13 pm

    Tokushima, Japan

    Reply
  617. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:27 pm

    Miskolc, Hungary

    Reply
  618. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:30 pm

    Osijek, Croatia

    Reply
  619. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:33 pm

    Zell am See, Austria

    Reply
  620. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:43 pm

    Mont Saint-Michel, France

    Reply
  621. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:46 pm

    Konstanz, Germany

    Reply
  622. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 5:58 pm

    Preston (Lancashire), England

    Reply
  623. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:01 pm

    Sunderland, England

    Reply
  624. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:03 pm

    Leverkusen, Germany

    Reply
  625. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:07 pm

    Berchtesgaden, Germany

    Reply
  626. Thilo says:
    February 2, 2017 at 6:11 pm

    Bernkastel-Kues, Germany

    Reply
  627. Connor says:
    February 2, 2017 at 8:55 pm

    Here are all the ones I’ve noticed:
    North of Kingston, ON
    Kanata/Nepean, ON
    Quispamsis, NB
    Newburgh, NY
    White Plains, NY
    Princeton, NJ
    Lakehurst, NJ
    Freehold, NJ
    Glassboro, nj
    King of Prussia/West Chester, PA
    Hackettstown, NJ
    Columbia, MD
    Gettysburg, PA
    Warren, OH
    Steubenville/Toronto, OH
    Port St. Lucie/Stuart, FL
    Vernon Hills, IL
    Pontiac, MI
    Springfield, OH
    Santa Clarita, CA

    Southampton, England
    Coatbridge, Scotland
    Groningen, Netherlands
    Eindhoven, Netherlands

    Reply
  628. Connor says:
    February 3, 2017 at 4:07 pm

    Decatur, IL Update and Expansion
    Lima, OH Update and Expansion

    Reply
  629. Álvaro says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:02 pm

    Bielefel, Germany (updated and extended area).

    Reply
  630. Álvaro says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:09 pm

    Bremen, Germany (updated and extended area).

    Reply
  631. Álvaro says:
    February 9, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    Oldemburgo, Germany (updated and extended area).

    Reply
  632. Andrew Leahy says:
    February 11, 2017 at 5:25 am

    Check Tunis (Tunisia), the 3D imagery may have been removed.

    Reply
  633. reds145 says:
    February 15, 2017 at 5:56 pm

    Wheres the New Stadiums

    Reply

