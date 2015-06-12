How to Resolve Google Earth Installation Issues

[Update: Also see this post for tips on how to get your icon back.]
Since the latest update to the Google Earth client, we have recently had a number of people contact us saying that their Google Earth icon has disappeared. In some cases they have tried to reinstall Google Earth from Google’s website without success.
We believe the disappearing icons is due to Google Earth doing an automatic update and deleting any icons you have pinned to the desktop / start screen or task bar and not restoring them correctly to those locations. So in some cases you will find that Google Earth is still installed, but you need to re-pin the icons to your favourite locations. In other cases, the Google Earth automatic installer has failed and you need to reinstall it.
The standard way to install Google Earth is called an on-line install and is initiated from Google’s main Google Earth page. It downloads a small installer first which then downloads and installs the rest. Sometimes this installer runs into problems and a solution that usually works is to use the offline installer instead. Just go to this page and select the latest version and your OS.
We recommend that everyone use Google Earth Pro, as it has a few extra features and is now free. If it asks you for a licence key, just use your email address and the key: GEPFREE.
Never download Google Earth from anywhere other than an official Google site.
If you are still having problems with the installation, check the ‘installations errors’ section on this page. If Google Earth installs but crashes on startup, check the instructions on this page.
If none of the above works, take note of any error messages and try posting your problem in the Google Earth help forum.
Timothy has been using Google Earth since 2004 when it was still called Keyhole before it was renamed Google Earth in 2005 and has been a huge fan ever since. He is a programmer working for Red Wing Aerobatx and lives in Cape Town, South Africa.
As the latest versions of Google Earth and Google Earth Pro appear to have the same version numbers [7.1.3.1557] according to the GE auto-updates page, it would be helpful to know how to tell which has been installed after an update.
Google also appear to have made some changes to the Google Earth download page where the option to install Google Chrome seems to have gone, and the option to install the GE plug-in must also have gone at some point.
In the comment above there was a typo and the version numbers should be 7.1.5.1557.
My Google Earth has disappeared and now I can’t get it back!
One would think that if they were serious about it being free they would type their licence key in for us and even perhaps press return.
They will probably remove the licence key dialog box in a future update.
I thought it was just me. Thank god its not just me.
Dear Sir, I have enough time to install Google Earth in my Computer but not install failed in it, I have a sawbuck tried then not install. I have no knowledge for English language but sir I have request to help me for this problem.
Try installing from here:
https://support.google.com/earth/answer/168344
i have read everything above and tried doing it but it still doesnt install. the installer does not start installing.
Hi Folks
Last night a friend told ma about GE Pro and suggested for me to down it.
I did.
When I activated the EXE I was brought to where I can change the location of it’s program into the subdirectory of [C:\GE_PRO_OPS].
I hate placing anything into the {Programs…} sub directory.
Once my subdirectory was selected, the installer stopped and cleared.
Here is a copy of the log :
I redowned it and reran it several times.
Same results!!!
I would appreciate any comments, suggestions and such.
Thank you in advance
Ed – KB8QEU
I have yet to get GEPro to install.
It starts but stops and shuts down.
Does the above info help?
Side note… Are you kin to John Whitehead in Charlottesville, Virginia? Y. N
Google Earth worked in both windows 7 and 10 but when I took the Windows 10 out and put the 7 back in , Google Earth is telling me that the graphics card in my Compac CQ57 laptop is not good enough to run Google Earth when it was running it before. What happened ?
Try updating your graphics card drivers.
i am having different issue… google earth installation window stuck in showing waiting to download…and nothing happens. plz help