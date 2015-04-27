Oceans on Mars

We were recently reading this story from NASA that says Mars used to have large oceans. It includes a tantalizing picture reminiscent of Google Earth. So we decided to see if we could simulate oceans in Google Mars.
However, it turns out this technique doesn’t work over large areas. KML polygons set to fixed altitude do not curve with the earth’s surface.
So, instead, we found a digital elevation model (DEM) map of Mars provided by NASA that can be obtained from here. We then used an image editing program to colour the lower elevations blue and make higher elevations transparent. We then took the resulting image and made an image overlay and you can see the result below:
For an even more realistic effect, we combined our ocean with this Mars map also from NASA. Then we used it in an image overlay on the Earth, instead of Mars, which enables us to turn on the ‘Clouds’ layer, giving the result seen below:
The NASA image did not have clouds, but the picture on this Wikipedia page does. Without plants, the land would not have been green like much of the Earth is.
To try these out for yourselves, download these KML files: Mars Ocean
Mars Ocean and Land. The second one is best viewed with all layers turned off except the ‘Clouds’ layer (found in the ‘Weather’ layer).
The maps may not be scientifically accurate, as we don’t know whether the elevation data in the NASA maps takes into account the equatorial bulge that is created due to rotation. On Earth we usually calculate elevation above or below Sea Level, but that doesn’t work on Mars as it doesn’t have a sea.
Venus has no equatorial bulge because its rotation is so slow – it rotates once in 243 days. Jupiter, with an equatorial radius 11.2 times that of Earth, has the fastest rotation of any planet in the solar system – 9.841 hours, so naturally it has the largest equatorial bulge in the solar system. Jupiter’s moons total a tiny fraction of their planet’s mass and while the four Galilean moons might have some appropriately tiny effect on Jupiter, its equatorial bulge is, like Earth and Mars – and the other gas giant planets with their rapid spins – due to rotation.
The Moon raises a water bulge on Earth – we all know that – but its gravitation effect on Earth’s crust is far less that the centrifugal force of the planet’s rotation.
If the bulge had anything to do with the moons or suns gravity pull, then it would bulge more at the point where it is closest to the moon or sun. Also, the sun being so much bigger than the earth, pulls on the earth as a whole equally and not more at the equator because of more mass. Not to mention seasonal tilt. The moon while being equatorially tied… Is too small to have that much pull to distort the shape of the earth on it’s own. The moon might have a (small) contributing effect but rotational spin was more likely the main reason. Also the bulk of this bulging effect probably took place long ago when the earth was much hotter and pliable. Like shortly after the planetary collide that is theorized to be how the moon was made.
While the moon does create a small bulge in the earth’s crust, because of the moon’s orbital tilt, it is not coincident with the much larger equatorial bulge produced by the earth’s rotation. Moreover, the eqiatorial bulge exists all around the eath’s circumference while the moon’s tidal bulge move around the earth in a combination of the earth’s rotation and the moon’s orbital path. Both bulges can be accurately measured and the upper case rantings of Harold Overton can be safely ignored.
The elevation data everyone has used for Mars since 2001 is that from MOLA (Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter) which *is* with respect to an equipotential surface that takes into account bulging from the rotation. See this paper for the definition of zero elevation: http://dx.doi.org/10.1029%2F2000JE001364
Apologies, I just realised that your elevation model is based on Viking data from the 70s which was still defining zero elevation based on atmospheric pressure and I would guess is so imprecise that worrying about equatorial bulging doesn’t even make sense l. MOLA elevation data is much more accurate (up to 30cm). You can get it from here: http://www.mars.asu.edu/data/mola_color/
“Vandalism” is an integral part of the scientific process, refining and debunking erroneous theories. Those poor, paranoid people, working outside the scientific community in the mistaken belief that they alone have the answers and that the community is trying to supppress them, forget that the lone genius who revolutionizes scientific thought and understanding is a very rare beast indeed, and that it is highly unlikely that they are one of them. Here we will have mutual “ig-norance”. He will ignore me and I will quite happily ignore him. He is certainly not the first nor last of well meaning, hard working and dedicated scientific misfits that I have encountered.
